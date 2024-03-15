General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

The General Hospital family has lost one of their own.
Robyn Bernard—who played Terry Brock on the soap opera in the '80s—was discovered dead in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, Calif., March 12, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. She was 64 years old.
While a specific cause of death has yet to be revealed, the sheriff's office noted in a press release that they are investigating the incident.
E! News has reached out to the sheriff's office for further information but has yet to hear back.
Robyn appeared on General Hospital from 1984 to 1990 before going on to act in French films like Kings for a Day and the Oscar-nominated Betty Blue.
Over the years, Robyn also landed roles on movies and shows like Roselyne and the Lions, Maigret, Tour of Duty, The Facts of Life, Whiz Kids, Simon & Simon and Diva. Her most recent credit was for the 2002 drama Voices From the High School.
Born in Texas in 1959, Robyn was the sister of Scarlett Bernard and Wings star Crystal Bernard, the latter of whom previously reflected on working in entertainment along with her siblings.
"I have a younger sister that's just getting started, and then I have an older sister that was on General Hospital for several years," Crystal, 62, said on a 1992 episode of Live with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford. "She played Terry Brock. And now, she's pursuing her music career and country music. She's doing that full-time."