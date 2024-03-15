General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The General Hospital family has lost one of their own.

Robyn Bernard—who played Terry Brock on the soap opera in the '80s—was discovered dead in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, Calif., March 12, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. She was 64 years old.

While a specific cause of death has yet to be revealed, the sheriff's office noted in a press release that they are investigating the incident.

E! News has reached out to the sheriff's office for further information but has yet to hear back.

Robyn appeared on General Hospital from 1984 to 1990 before going on to act in French films like Kings for a Day and the Oscar-nominated Betty Blue.

Over the years, Robyn also landed roles on movies and shows like Roselyne and the Lions, Maigret, Tour of Duty, The Facts of Life, Whiz Kids, Simon & Simon and Diva. Her most recent credit was for the 2002 drama Voices From the High School.