Keep Up With Rob Kardashian's Transformation Through the Years

Watch : Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram With Heartfelt Message

Dare we say it, life is pretty dreamy for Rob Kardashian these days.

And we don't just mean his dance party-loving, Lionel Messi-supporting 7-year-old daughter. Though, as a source told E! News last year, "being the best father to Dream," remains a focus for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. "They spend an incredible amount of time together and with the whole family."

He's also overseeing his assortment of brands—Grandeza hot sauce, Arthur George socks and his clothing brand Halfway Dead—noted the source "and he continues to balance fatherhood with pushing those businesses ahead."

And he's got quite the squad backing him up.

His co-parenting situation with former fiancée Blac Chyna is better than it's ever been. "I feel like time heals everything," the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star recently shared, "and people change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream."