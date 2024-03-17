Keep Up With Rob Kardashian's Transformation Through the Years

Dare we say it, life is pretty dreamy for Rob Kardashian these days.
And we don't just mean his dance party-loving, Lionel Messi-supporting 7-year-old daughter. Though, as a source told E! News last year, "being the best father to Dream," remains a focus for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. "They spend an incredible amount of time together and with the whole family."
He's also overseeing his assortment of brands—Grandeza hot sauce, Arthur George socks and his clothing brand Halfway Dead—noted the source "and he continues to balance fatherhood with pushing those businesses ahead."
And he's got quite the squad backing him up.
His co-parenting situation with former fiancée Blac Chyna is better than it's ever been. "I feel like time heals everything," the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star recently shared, "and people change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream."
Once at odds with the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew, "I feel like everybody was young," she explained to ET. "We're still young. So there's more things that we have to worry about aside from just like, why have this feud when we're going to be family forever?'"
So these days, Rob's sister and lifetime BFF Khloe Kardashian happily steps in as what she jokingly calls a "third wheel" parent. "Dream is like one of my babies too," the mom to daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, explained on an episode of The Kardashians, referencing her ever-expanding brood of nieces and nephews, "just like all the rest of them."
Which means, sure, she'll take on helping her little bro plan the butterfly-themed party of Dream's well, you know, complete with a three-tiered cake, DJ, ball pit, slime, bounce house, face paint.
Though, of course, this St. Patrick's Day, the fam will be celebrating their luckiest son. In honor of Rob's 37th birthday March 17, look back on all of his photos through the years.