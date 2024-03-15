Why Dr. Terry Dubrow Says He Will Definitely Give Ozempic Another Try

Watch : Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

It's o-o-o-official: Dr. Terry Dubrow is a massive Ozempic fan.

After recently getting candid about temporarily taking the FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes drug to lose some weight, the Botched star revealed he hasn't quit the injectable medication for good.

"How am I doing off Ozempic? I'm overweight and chubby," Terry exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in L.A. March 14. "There's more to love, but I'll tell you something: I'm off it, but I plan on going back on it when it's appropriate. Like we have a vacation and after that I'll come back. It's like the new Botox, Ozempic. I love it. It's so good."

Meanwhile, his wife Heather Dubrow called his future Ozempic plans "silly."

In fact, The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a different take altogether, adding, "Thank god he's off Ozempic! He wouldn't have fun, he wouldn't eat bread. There was no pasta."