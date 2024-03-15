Why Dr. Terry Dubrow Says He Will Definitely Give Ozempic Another Try

It's o-o-o-official: Dr. Terry Dubrow is a massive Ozempic fan.
After recently getting candid about temporarily taking the FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes drug to lose some weight, the Botched star revealed he hasn't quit the injectable medication for good.
"How am I doing off Ozempic? I'm overweight and chubby," Terry exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in L.A. March 14. "There's more to love, but I'll tell you something: I'm off it, but I plan on going back on it when it's appropriate. Like we have a vacation and after that I'll come back. It's like the new Botox, Ozempic. I love it. It's so good."
Meanwhile, his wife Heather Dubrow called his future Ozempic plans "silly."
In fact, The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a different take altogether, adding, "Thank god he's off Ozempic! He wouldn't have fun, he wouldn't eat bread. There was no pasta."
Terry first revealed in January he had stopped taking Mounjaro—another Type 2 diabetes drug many have used for weight loss purposes—because he experienced "low-grade nausea" on it.
"I thought it was amazing," the 65-year-old shared at the time. "I didn't have that much weight to lose. But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it and I wanted to see what it was like when you're not diabetic and you only have 10 to 15 pounds to lose."
However, he recounted, "I thought, 'You know what, I kind of want to get my appetite back,'" adding, "I want to be able to eat again, 'cause it really took my appetite and all the joy of eating away."
Don't miss Terry on Botched Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!.
And keep reading for every celeb who has weighed in on the Ozempic weight-loss trend.