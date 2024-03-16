These Chic Michael Kors Handbags Are All Under $100 – Add Them to Your Cart Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's face it, at one point or another, we've all thought about splurging on a designer bag. However, we all also come to our senses eventually, and decide to pass on purchasing it after deciding that the price tag is just a bit too high to justify. The good news is that many luxury designers have secret outlets where you can amazing deals, where you can score expensive bags for way less. Kate Spade and Coach are just two examples. Another designer that always comes through with a can't-miss deal? Michael Kors. Their designer bag sales are so to die for, with up to 75% off the chicest styles.
Basically, you can save hundreds of dollars on a Michael Kors, with tons of options under $100. Take this trendy $538 shoulder bag which is now on sale for just $79 or this $448 structured satchel which you can score for $99 and this ultra-stylish $498 backpack that's now available for $99.
If you've been on the hunt for a designer bag at an affordable price, Michael Kors has got you covered. Keep reading for our favorite deals from the luxury brand, all of which are under $100.
Wilma Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
This sleek shoulder bag can take you from day to night. It's sleek silhouette looks good with every outfit and the silver chain link strap adds an edgy feel.
Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
With its belted detail and pebbled leather construction, this elegant satchel bag is so versatile – carry it via the top handles or the crossbody strap. It's available in both bright and neutral hues.
Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Available in six stunning shades, this camera bag inspired crossbody is the perfect pick for daily wear, since it's compact yet surprisingly spacious.
Sheila Medium Faux Saffiano Leather Backpack
This is the most stylish backpack we've ever seen. It has pockets inside and out, making it the best choice for workday commutes or airport travel. Choose from five colors.
Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Whether you carry it as a hand bag or a crossbody, this structured satchel is a versatile choice. Plus, it has plenty of compartments and pockets to help keep you organized.
Pratt Large Tote Bag
You can fit all of your essentials and more in this roomy tote bag, including your laptop. Boasting a timeless design, this tote comes in five colors.
Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag
You can't go wrong with a timeless crossbody bag like this one. You can also remove the adjustable strap and use it as a clutch. It even has a dedicated pocket in the pack just for your phone.
Cora Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
With its trendy crescent shape, this itty bitty bag is exactly what you need to take with you on a night out. The pebbled leather and gold chain strap are elegant touches.