These Chic Michael Kors Handbags Are All Under $100 – Add Them to Your Cart Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's face it, at one point or another, we've all thought about splurging on a designer bag. However, we all also come to our senses eventually, and decide to pass on purchasing it after deciding that the price tag is just a bit too high to justify. The good news is that many luxury designers have secret outlets where you can amazing deals, where you can score expensive bags for way less. Kate Spade and Coach are just two examples. Another designer that always comes through with a can't-miss deal? Michael Kors. Their designer bag sales are so to die for, with up to 75% off the chicest styles.

Basically, you can save hundreds of dollars on a Michael Kors, with tons of options under $100. Take this trendy $538 shoulder bag which is now on sale for just $79 or this $448 structured satchel which you can score for $99 and this ultra-stylish $498 backpack that's now available for $99.

If you've been on the hunt for a designer bag at an affordable price, Michael Kors has got you covered. Keep reading for our favorite deals from the luxury brand, all of which are under $100.