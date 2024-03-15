The 10 Best Backless Bras That Stay Hidden and *Actually* Give You Support

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what season it is, having an ideal bra you can always count on is a top priority. Whether you're wearing backless dresses for special occasions, V-necks with a deep plunge, or tricky tops with cutouts, one thing is for sure—the look of having your bra sticking out is not cute. So, it's time to muster up the courage and make the effort to find the perfect backless bra you can wear with any dress or top you own (or looking to shop). Because before you know it, soon you'll be a bridesmaid, going to prom, or even looking for your wedding dress, and having a trusty backless bra you can rely on to actually support your bust size, provide the perfect lift, and basically invisible, will help take the stress off your already hard shopping experience.
Because if there's one thing all of us ladies relate to, it's how annoying, difficult, and stressful it is to find the perfect strapless or backless bra. With some adhesive bras barely even sticking to the sides of your chest, or many not offering a wide range of bra cups, we get how hard it is to find the right one for your cup size. That's why we did all the hard work and dug up the best backless bras that give you all the support you need, no matter your bra cup size. Some even come with customizable and detachable bra straps for extra support, and nipple covers as a bonus. But if sticky bras aren't your thing, boob tape is also a miracle worker.
Trust us, with these top picks, your breasts aren't going anywhere. So, if you're ready to build and regain that trust with backless bras, without panicking the entire time that it'll start to unstick as you dance the night away, keep scrolling for the best backless bras that actually work.
The Best Backless Bras to Pair With All Your Tricky Tops and Dresses
NOOD The Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra
Nood's lifting breast tape stands out as the go-to backless bra for big busts, offering an extensive range of sizes up to 50 inches in band length and K cup size. Shape the tape to your breasts and secure it for a seamless lift, enhanced by its waterproof and sweatproof properties.
Free People Gatherall Bra
The Gatherall bra from Free People will exceed all your expectations with its gentle stickiness and supportive cups for larger breasts. It's also sweatproof and waterproof, so you'll be able to dance the night away in this one with zero worries.
SPANX Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Bodysuit
Opt for the Spanx bodysuit for enhanced support and a sleek, low-back design, perfect for those seeking tummy control underneath dresses featuring plunging backs and necklines. With adjustable straps and versatile convertible options, including crisscross and halter styles, it's the perfect bodysuit for any customizable style.
NuBra Seamless Adhesive Bra
The NuBra is your essential solution for backless outfits, seamlessly blending into your skin tone and providing reliable support without straps. Its unique clasp design enhances your cleavage, lifting and ensuring a show-stopping effect in plunging necklines. We love that it also comes in a range of skin tones.
Sealsea Low Back Plunge Backless Bra
The Sealsea bra is renowned for its exceptional low-back silhouette that extends nearly to the waist, boasting boned cups and sides for unparalleled structure and support. Featuring a U-shaped plunge ideal for revealing necklines, its convertible straps offer versatile styling, complemented by clear back straps for subtle wear under lighter fabrics.
Nippies Nipple Cover
These Nippies nipple covers feature a magical top tab for a perky, lifted look without heavy contouring, perfect for smoothing your breasts' outline. Simply stick the pasties on, lift with the top tab attached, and adhere them to your skin for a seamless look under any dress or top. However, we don't recommend only using these if you have a large bust.
Intimissimi Stick-On Bandeau Plunge Bra
The Intimissimi stick-on bandeau plunge bra is exactly the bra you want to own if you love wearing low-cut dresses and tops. Its clear, adhesive wings that stick to the sides of your chest ensure it stays hidden. It also comes with adjustable straps in case you need extra support.
Fashion Forms Lift It Up Backless Strapless Adhesive Bra
Fashion Forms' nipple covers feature innovative top tabs similar to the Nippies, but with a distinct angled shape, allowing for seamless pairing with deep-plunge necklines without any peeking.
Braza Deep Plunge Adhesive Bra
On a budget? No worries, because this plunge adhesive bra from Amazon always stays in place no matter what you're doing. It features a nonslip silicone band and adhesive wings that serve up to DDs with no issue. The brand claims it can also be reused up to 50 times.
Niidor Adhesive Bra
Best for wearing underneath tank tops and V-necks, this Niidor adhesive bra will stay put even through the warmest of days. It features a front clasp for added lift and support, delivering a flattering silhouette beneath tops and dresses, and includes convenient nipple covers for extra versatility.
What bra should I wear with backless dresses and tops?
For backless dresses and tops, consider options like backless bras with adhesive cups for seamless support, strapless bras with convertible straps for versatility, or stick-on bras for completely backless styles. Silicone adhesive cups are also a discreet choice for a natural look and feel. Ultimately, choose a bra that suits your outfit's style and level of back exposure while ensuring you feel comfortable and supported throughout the day.
What is the most comfortable type of backless bra?
The most comfortable type of backless bra typically features silicone adhesive cups, which adhere directly to the skin for a seamless and natural feel. These bras provide ample support without the discomfort of traditional straps or bands.
What are some things to consider when buying backless bras?
When purchasing backless bras, consider factors such as the level of back exposure in your outfits, the desired level of support, and your skin sensitivity to adhesive materials. Pay attention to the bra's sizing and fit, ensuring it remains secure throughout wear. We also recommend keeping in mind the bra's durability and reusability, especially if opting for adhesive or stick-on styles.
