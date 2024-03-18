Psst, the Best Vacuum Cleaners are on Sale at Walmart Right Now: Bissell, Dyson, Shark & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter has come and gone, and spring is knocking on our door. After hibernating our days away, we're more than ready to enter this seasonal era symbolized by blooming flowers and new beginnings. And, what better way to get ourselves ready to start fresh and level up than by taking part in a little spring cleaning?
Before you start wrangling your bulky old vacuum (still filled with last year's dust) out of the darkest confines of your closet, hold the phone. You deserve better than to risk throwing your back out for a vacuum that's on its last legs and only picks up about 60% of the dust on your floors anyways. Rather, this is the perfect opportunity to hit the refresh button on your cleaning appliances and invest in some new vacuum cleaners that will keep your floors spotlessly clean for years to come. Even the universe seems to be sending a sign, because Walmart happens to have some of the top-rated vacuums at majorly discounted prices, including brands like Dyson, Bissell, Shark & more.
We could go on and on about this amazing sale, but we figure you'd rather shop, right? Plus, some of these deals are so good, it's better to just show you!
iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self Empty Robot Vacuum
Maximum results with minimum effort. The iHome AutoVac Nova has the ability to map out your home and create rooms for a more efficient cleaning experience. It returns to its station to charge when the battery runs low, and it automatically resumes cleaning where it left off. Using the compatible app, you can designate virtual boundaries, set schedules, control cleaning from anywhere & so much more.
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum for $316.95 (originally $599.99)
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 (originally $299.99)
Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $88 (originally $129)
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $188 (originally $449.99)
Ionvac OptiMax Robovac for $129 (originally $599.99)
INSE 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Detachable Battery
Priced at less than $100, this powerful stick vacuum cleaner is designed to meet all your various cleaning needs, from carpet & hard floor to rugs, cars, sofa, desks, cabinets, windows, curtains & more. It comes with all the accessories and attachments you need to get the job done, and it features an intuitive space-saving design.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 (originally $419.99)
LiteVak by Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum for $64 (originally $119)
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $179 (originally $299.99)
Bossdan Cordless Vacuum for $71.99 (originally $389.99)
Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $399 (originally $499)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner
if you're looking for an upright vacuum that's lightweight, durable, and high-performing, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL fits the bill. You can switch between deep carpet cleaning and gentle cleaning on hard floors with just the push of a button; plus, the vacuum is designed with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to effectively trap dust & allergens inside.
Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Pet Upright Vacuum for $69 (originally $81.37)
Shark Vertex Powered Lift-Away for $179 (originally $349.99)
Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum for $59 (originally $79)
Shark Lift-Away with PowerFins HairPro & Odor Neutralizer Technology for $229 (originally $329)
Shark CarpetXpert with StainStriker for $219 (originally $299)
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with Powerfins Brushroll
Both you and your fur baby deserve sparkling clean floors, and the Shark Pet Pro will get you there with minimal effort. The vacuum is equipped with a powerful suction that can tackle even the toughest of messes, a self-cleaning brushroll that picks up pet hair with no hair wrap, and a removable hand vac that's perfect for lightweight above-floor cleaning.
Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 (originally $299.99)
Bissell CrossWave Turbo Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet-Dry Vacuum for $242 (originally $307.97)
Rug Doctor Professional Grade Pet Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner for $149 (originally $189.99)
Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum for $199 (originally $259.99)
Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop for $176.38 (originally $226.59)
