Baywatch’s Nicole Eggert Shaves Her Head Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Double Mastectomy Procedure

Nicole Eggert is giving an update on her health.

The Baywatch alum, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in December, showed herself shaving her head as she continues her treatment.

Nicole shared the March 14 video on Instagram posted to the Beastie Boys' song "Fight For Your Right," which also showed daughter Keegan, 12, helping at times. Alongside the video, the Charles in Charge actress included a quote from author Madeleine Eames: "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are."

The 52-year-old first shared she was diagnosed earlier this year and recalled how she felt a lump in her left breast during a self-examination in October.

"It really was throbbing and hurting," she told People in January. "I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at."

Nicole waited a month to get a mammogram since she couldn't get an earlier appointment. But after the exam and three biopsies, her reports came back positive for the cancer.