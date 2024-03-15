Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Why She Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is continuing to forge her own path.
After deleting her public-facing social media accounts including TikTok and Instagram, the 32-year-old just shared why she's working on creating a private life after her release from prison.
"So a lot of people already noticed that I already deleted my Instagram—the public one—with the 7.8 million followers when I deactivated it or, I deleted it, I permanently deleted it," she said in a TikTok video—that has since been deleted with her original account but reposted by others. "A lot of people are like, ‘What happened?' and what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch—something you can feel—people you can actually hug."
She was also tired of people dissecting her behavior through her social media presence.
"With the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope," she continued. "So I created a private Instagram, and I got it verified. And I had absolutely no doubts or trouble with deleting that public one. I had people who were like, ‘Oh my god, you're insane for deleting that kind of a following.' and I'm like, ‘I could give a F about a following.' That's not real life."
And while Gypsy—who now lives in Louisiana with husband Ryan Anderson—thanked her fans for the support they've given her on her platforms, she added that social media now feels like a "doorway to hell."
"I thought that once I got out of prison, I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person," she continued. "Taking selfies of myself in the mirror and just acting goofy and everything. It's the simple stuff in life, right?"
Gypsy continues to work on herself after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard with her ex-partner Nicholas Godejohn—who is currently serving life without parole for first degree murder.
Through the "cross" she bears after Dee Dee's death, and after allegedly enduring years of abuse as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Gypsy just wants to life a quiet life.
"I don't understand why people are so interested in my life, I don't get it," she explained. "I don't see myself as famous. Especially for—for what? Like, I did something bad. I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy."
Other than the pressure put on her from social media, Gypsy appears to otherwise be living her best life since her December 2023 prison release. Read on for every highlight.