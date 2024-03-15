Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Why She Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard SHOWS OFF New Family Addition

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is continuing to forge her own path.

After deleting her public-facing social media accounts including TikTok and Instagram, the 32-year-old just shared why she's working on creating a private life after her release from prison.

"So a lot of people already noticed that I already deleted my Instagram—the public one—with the 7.8 million followers when I deactivated it or, I deleted it, I permanently deleted it," she said in a TikTok video—that has since been deleted with her original account but reposted by others. "A lot of people are like, ‘What happened?' and what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch—something you can feel—people you can actually hug."

She was also tired of people dissecting her behavior through her social media presence.