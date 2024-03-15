Alec Baldwin Files Motion to Dismiss Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin is fighting his charges.

Almost two months after a grand jury reinstated his indictment over the fatal 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin's legal team has filed a March 14 motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges, as seen in a court docket viewed by E! News.

"This is an abuse of the system," his attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said while asking the court to dismiss the indictment, per CNN, adding, "and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme."

In the filing, according to the outlet, Baldwin's legal team said prosecutors "publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties—without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years."

E! News has also reached out to Baldwin's lawyers and to New Mexico prosecutor Kari Morrissey for comment but has not yet heard back.