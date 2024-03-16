For Today Only, Save Up to 57% Off the Internet-Viral Always Pans 2.0

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There just three days left until spring, making this the perfect time to organize your home and refresh your kitchen. If you're thinking of upgrading your decor and cookware in the spirit of seasonal new beginnings, listen up. Rather than amassing so many pots & pans that you could run a restaurant, it's more beneficial to invest in a key selection of well-made, versatile cookware that is built to last, retains & distributes heat effectively, and is less likely to release harmful chemicals into your food.
So, is there even a piece of cookware out there that checks all these boxes, saves space, and is super versatile in function? Yes, and for today only, you can save up to 57% off on it! QVC is having a major sale on the cult-fave Always Pan 2.0, and this is a deal that you absolutely can't miss. Right now, you can get two sets of the 10-in-1 ceramic pans, including lids and accessories, for just $199.98 total. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can save an additional $30 off any purchase of $60 or more with promo code SURPRISE30 until today. Meaning, you need to get shopping ASAP if you want to score a total of $130 in savings and want to totally level up your cooking game.
Keep reading to learn more about what these pans can do and what's included in each set, along with some rave reviews left by shoppers who rated this pan five stars.
Our Place 10-in-1 Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0 (Set of 2)
Deep enough to roast a chicken to golden-brown perfection yet shallow enough to artistically flip an egg with a flick of the wrist, the Always Pan 2.0 can do it all. No, literally. The 10.5-inch pan can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, serve, and store your masterfully cooked dishes. Each set includes a pan body, lid, stainless steel steamer basket, and beechwood spatula.
Right now, you can get two sets of these Always Pans for $199.98 (compared to the regular price of $150/each). But wait, there's more: If you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can use promo code SUPRISE30 to save an extra $30 off your purchase. The code is valid only until today, so hurry!
Want to learn more about this fan-fave, versatile kitchen tool before digging in? Check out these glowing reviews from QVC shoppers who purchased the Always Pan 2.0.
One QVC shopper called this the "best pan" they've ever owned, writing, "This pan was a lot of money and I had buyers remorse right after. But then I used it. It is amazing!! I don't know what it is made of but it doesn't stick at all. Fries food just glides out! And the pan inside looks like it will last forever unlike Teflon. I just love it and use it every day from eggs in the morning to chicken or steak at night."
One initially skeptical shopper on QVC explained, "To be honest when first seen this pan, I thought it was outrageously over priced. After again and again seeing the posts I broke down and ordered one. I am so glad I did. It's light weight, extremely easy to clean, love low to zero oil used in cooking. I now am the owner of the perfect pot, the mini pot x2, and the cast iron pan. Highly satisfied customer who loves the line♥️♥️♥️"
Another shopper described this set as "everything I expected." They added, "I'm in love with my purchase. My only regret is not purchasing it before. I love that I can use it for different methods of cooking so versatility checked!! It's very easy to clean due to its non-stick surface that every busy home cook needs. Its depth is perfect for my everyday cooking needs and at the same time small enough for my current kitchen size. I chose the steam color as it goes well with any decor but if I could I would get each color.. they're all beautiful. "
The Always Pans also combine style and function, with one shopper writing, "Very nice looking and ergonomically designed with the lid and the two handles. These pans are easy to clean and we like how light they are. Similar pans from other manufactures are heavy and don't cook as evenly as these pans do. We liked them so well; we bought sets for all six of our kids. They love them as well."
Finally, one QVC shopper summed up the Always Pan experience perfectly, writing, "I absolutely love this pan, and use it every day. I even leave it on my stove as I use it so much (and it's very nice looking). I've had this pan for about three months, and it's lightweight, non-stick, and heats so evenly. It truly is my Always pan!"
If you're looking for more ways to upgrade your home, check out these 19 cool products that will totally transform your bed into the workspace of your dreams.