Save Up to 60% Off on Barefoot Dreams Loungewear & Experience Cozy Like Never Before

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sleep Week ends in a day, but cozy is forever. And, if we're talking cozy, there's no brand that quite understands the assignment like Barefoot Dreams does. The brand has perfectly nailed the art of combining comfy living with elevated style, making it no wonder that it's amassed such a highly devoted fanbase over the years, us included.
The thing is, even though items from Barefoot Dreams are worth every penny, they usually tend to lean on the pricier side of things. That's why, any time we spot the brand on sale, it's always an event worth shopping. Today happens to be a particularly lucky day because QVC quietly put a whole bunch of Barefoot Dreams stock on sale, and the savings are incredible — we're talking up to 60% off. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can score an additional $30 off any $60 purchase or more using code SURPRISE30. But you need to get a move on because this promotion ends tomorrow, March 16. Not to mention, these Barefoot Dreams items are selling super fast (unsurprisingly).
So, what are you waiting for? Let's hurry & shop!
Barefoot Dreams Regular CozyChic Lite Wide-Leg Seamed Pant
Whether you're spending the weekend relaxing on your couch or running errands in town, these versatile wide-leg pants have you covered. The trendy wide-leg cut can be effortlessly styled up with minimal-chic accessories, or kept casual with a cool hoodie or graphic tee.
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Brushed Luxe Lounge Parka
Featuring a zipper and snap front, this lounge parka is the perfect closet staple for cooler weather. The relaxed fit gives you extra room to layer up if needed, and it's also available in a sleek charcoal color.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Piped Wide Leg Pant
Made to be seen, these luxe satin pants are sure to be a comfy-chic wardrobe essential you'll reach for every season. The trendy relaxed cut is finished off with a comfy elastic waistband for a pajama-like feel but business-ready look. You can also score the pants in white.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe-igan
A robe? A cardigan? Why not both? Available in five neutral colors, this ultra-soft knit robe-igan is a layering piece you'll never want to take off. From early morning coffee runs to midday hot girl walks to late-night reading sessions, this closet essential will keep you feeling comfy all day long.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ombre Boatneck Pullover
This boatneck pullover comes in three gorgeous color themes, each featuring a heathered ombre pattern that gives a chic touch to the classic style. It's designed with a straight silhouette and mid-hip length coverage, making it a perfect fit for all body types.
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Linen Cotton Racer Back Tank
Now that the weather's getting warmer, it's about time to start stocking up on lighter layers. This racerback tank comes in five colors, and it's the perfect go-to top for everything from gym sessions to grocery store runs & more. At just $20, it's an absolute steal.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Boucle Welt Pocket Cardigan
Get cozy in style with this lightweight cardigan that feels like the softest hug ever. Available in five colors, the cardigan features a relaxed fit and couture-like boucle texture.
Barefoot Dreams Men's CozyChic Ultra Lite Henley Top
Give your man the ultimate gift of coziness with this top-rated CozyChic Ultra Lite Henley Top, which is available in four neutral colors. It's currently 60% off, which means you can score an extra one for yourself (after all, loungewear is comfiest when it's oversized) and still save money.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 2-Pair Sock Set with Pouch
Speaking of gifts, treat yourself to these fuzzy socks that feel like a cozy paradise for your feet. They even come tucked in an adorable pouch, so you can easily take them with you anywhere you go!
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Cropped Dream Shirt
This cropped satin shirt feels and looks like a dream. It's styled with a trendy relaxed fit that's generously cut for optimal wearing ease, and it pairs perfectly with the brand's satin wide-leg pants. You can get the shirt (and pants) in either black or white.
