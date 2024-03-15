Kylie Kelce Mourns Death of Her and Jason Kelce’s Beloved Dog Winnie

Kylie Kelce is honoring a beloved family member.
The 31-year-old reflected on the death of her and husband Jason Kelce's family dog, Winnie, with a loving tribute.
"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth,'" Kylie wrote on Instagram March 14. "It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--t did she live up to the hype."
"She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," she continued. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."
Kylie included several photos of Winnie, including her sunbathing in their backyard, cuddling on the couch, and a sweet moment they shared during her and Jason's wedding.
Those closest to the couple shared their condolences and kind words about the Irish Wolfhound, including Jason's younger brother Travis Kelce, who wrote, "You gave Winn an amazing life Ky!!" Annie Elliot, wife of Eagles placekicker Jake Elliot, simply added, "We love you Winnifred."
The pair have been facing some significant life changes, as Jason announced his retirement from the NFL less than two weeks ago. And Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, with Jason—supported his decision and honored his successful career.
"Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience," Kylie wrote on Instagram March 7. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"
Keep reading to take a look at their sweetest family moments.