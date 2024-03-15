Kylie Kelce Mourns Death of Her and Jason Kelce’s Beloved Dog Winnie

Watch : Kylie Kelce Praises Husband Jason Kelce in Sweet Retirement Tribute

Kylie Kelce is honoring a beloved family member.

The 31-year-old reflected on the death of her and husband Jason Kelce's family dog, Winnie, with a loving tribute.

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth,'" Kylie wrote on Instagram March 14. "It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--t did she live up to the hype."

"She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," she continued. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Kylie included several photos of Winnie, including her sunbathing in their backyard, cuddling on the couch, and a sweet moment they shared during her and Jason's wedding.