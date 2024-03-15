Kylie Kelce Mourns Death of Her and Jason Kelce’s Beloved Dog Winnie

Kylie Kelce shared that her and husband Jason Kelce’s dog, Winnie, has died: “I lost part of my soul today.”

Watch: Kylie Kelce Praises Husband Jason Kelce in Sweet Retirement Tribute

Kylie Kelce is honoring a beloved family member.

The 31-year-old reflected on the death of her and husband Jason Kelce's family dog, Winnie, with a loving tribute.

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth,'" Kylie wrote on Instagram March 14. "It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--t did she live up to the hype."

"She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," she continued. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Kylie included several photos of Winnie, including her sunbathing in their backyard, cuddling on the couch, and a sweet moment they shared during her and Jason's wedding.

Celebrity Pets on Instagram

Those closest to the couple shared their condolences and kind words about the Irish Wolfhound, including Jason's younger brother Travis Kelce, who wrote, "You gave Winn an amazing life Ky!!" Annie Elliot, wife of Eagles placekicker Jake Elliot, simply added, "We love you Winnifred."

The pair have been facing some significant life changes, as Jason announced his retirement from the NFL less than two weeks ago. And Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, with Jason—supported his decision and honored his successful career.

"Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience," Kylie wrote on Instagram March 7. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"

Keep reading to take a look at their sweetest family moments.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

