Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Expecting Another Baby

Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig love this news the most.

After all, the Hunger Games actor and his wife of three years are expanding their family.

"Ooooops," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on March 14. "New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn't be more excited."

Friends and fans shared their well wishes and love in the comments, including Chase Stokes, who simply wrote, "AHH."

Meanwhile, Alexander's Vikings costar Alicia Agneson added: "Ahhhhh guys!!!! So happy for you two."

Alexander—who played Cato in the original Hunger Games film—eloped with Lauren in December 2020. The couple have been candid about their journey to and through parenthood, and welcomed their first baby, Leni James Ludwig, last April.

However, the couple had previously suffered several miscarriages, leading up to Lauren opening up about the topic on social media.

"I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about," Lauren wrote in a May 2022 Instagram post. "Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone."