Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie has a new bestie.
The rapper has given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Kali Love, with boyfriend Le Vaughn.
Bhad Bhabie announced her littlest one's arrival with a sweet black and white image shared to her March 15 Instagram Story, which showed the 20-year-old cuddled up with her baby whose face was kept hidden behind a baby blanket and hat.
In February, the "Bestie" rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) and Le Vaughn celebrated the imminent arrival of their little one with a lavish, heart-themed baby shower. And the pair went all our for the "love" theme, with heart-shaped arches welcoming guests into the venue, and red roses, pink balloons and magenta curtains decorating the room floor to ceiling.
"We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love," Bhad Bahbie—who wore a figure-hugging lace red dress, embroidered with roses—exclusively told E! News of the Feb. 6 bash. "Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."
She added of the celebration, "It came out better than I imagined and I can't wait to show our baby girl these photos when she gets older. It was the best day!"
The influencer—who first went viral during a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil and has since found success with a rap career—first announced she was expecting in December. She kept the news casual, choosing to share a since-deleted pair of mirror selfies which showed off her baby bump.
Then just two weeks later, Bhad Bhabie revealed she was expecting a baby girl during a campaign for heaven by Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN, in which she was posed on a motorcycle with her baby bump on display.
Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn aren't the only stars to expand their families this year. Keep reading for more of 2024's celebrity babies.