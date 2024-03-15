Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Watch : Inside Pregnant Bhad Bhabie’s 'Kali Love' Baby Shower (Exclusive)

Bhad Bhabie has a new bestie.

The rapper has given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Kali Love, with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie announced her littlest one's arrival with a sweet black and white image shared to her March 15 Instagram Story, which showed the 20-year-old cuddled up with her baby whose face was kept hidden behind a baby blanket and hat.

In February, the "Bestie" rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) and Le Vaughn celebrated the imminent arrival of their little one with a lavish, heart-themed baby shower. And the pair went all our for the "love" theme, with heart-shaped arches welcoming guests into the venue, and red roses, pink balloons and magenta curtains decorating the room floor to ceiling.

"We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love," Bhad Bahbie—who wore a figure-hugging lace red dress, embroidered with roses—exclusively told E! News of the Feb. 6 bash. "Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."