Get Your Carts Ready! Free People’s Sale Is Heating Up, With Deals of up to 95% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Besties, we've made it to the weekend and we have so much to look forward to, like brunch with your girlfriends, a hot girl walk in your cutest activewear to celebrate the rising temps, and a relaxing nap in your comfy cozy bed. Wanna know what else you can look forward to? Tons of sales from your favorite brands! From up to 80% off at Anthropologie, to $17 denim at Good American, and early deals from Amazon's surprise spring sale, you can enjoy savings on everything from beauty to tech and fashion. But the sale that we're most excited about is happening over at Free People, where you can score up to 95% off, and that's not an exaggeration.
For example, you can get this stunning $148 set featuring a twist-front top and matching maxi skirt for $50 (that's nearly $100 in savings) or this cute and comfy set, which was originally $989, for just $50. You'll also find the most stylish activewear for 50% off, from leggings to onesies and longline sports bras.
From half off FP Movement activewear to $100 off matching sets, Free People's sale will make you want to hit "add to cart." Read on to shop Free People's best deals.
Never Better Crop
Ideal for low to medium impact workouts, this longline crop top isn't just cute, it's also lightweight and stretchy, which means it's super comfortable. It comes in three gorgeous shades of pink.
Never Better Leggings
These high-waisted leggings are buttery soft, with medium compression and sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry during workouts. Plus, there's a hidden pocket in the waistband.
Heather Set
This set, which is 66% off, consists of a twist-front halter top with a cheeky cutout and a matching maxi skirt, both of which are made from a textured fabric. Available in two colors, this set takes the guesswork out of getting dressed.
Zen Skirt Set
The definition of comfy cute, this set includes an oversized, billowy top and an asymmetrical midi skirt. Made from 100% cotton, this set comes in two colors and is a whopping 95% off.
Clean Lines Asymmetric Long Sleeve
You can wear this seamless one shoulder top with everything from a pair of jeans to a flowy lace skirt. Best of all, it has a built-in shelf bra for added support. Choose from three colors.
On My Way Thong Heels
These slingback sandals have a curved kitten heel and thong design that pair effortlessly with so many looks. Available in five neutral colors, these heels have just the right height to keep you comfy all night long.
Back Packer Onesie
The top of this onesie features a soft jersey tank with cargo-inspired bottoms and is a great outfit for running errands or going on a hike. Either way, you'll look cute. It has an adjustable waistband and plenty of pockets, as an added bonus.
We The Free El Sol Layering Top
This long-sleeve top is the definition of an elevated basic. Made from a soft waffle-knit fabric, this top has a slouchy silhouette that can be worn off the shoulder and comes in three colors.
Late Night Disco Layering Top
Turn heads in this semi-sheer top decked out in sparkly sequin. Available in two colors, it will look so good layered over a lacey bralette.