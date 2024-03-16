Get Your Carts Ready! Free People’s Sale Is Heating Up, With Deals of up to 95% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Besties, we've made it to the weekend and we have so much to look forward to, like brunch with your girlfriends, a hot girl walk in your cutest activewear to celebrate the rising temps, and a relaxing nap in your comfy cozy bed. Wanna know what else you can look forward to? Tons of sales from your favorite brands! From up to 80% off at Anthropologie, to $17 denim at Good American, and early deals from Amazon's surprise spring sale, you can enjoy savings on everything from beauty to tech and fashion. But the sale that we're most excited about is happening over at Free People, where you can score up to 95% off, and that's not an exaggeration.

For example, you can get this stunning $148 set featuring a twist-front top and matching maxi skirt for $50 (that's nearly $100 in savings) or this cute and comfy set, which was originally $989, for just $50. You'll also find the most stylish activewear for 50% off, from leggings to onesies and longline sports bras.

From half off FP Movement activewear to $100 off matching sets, Free People's sale will make you want to hit "add to cart." Read on to shop Free People's best deals.