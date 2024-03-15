Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi “Blanket” Jackson’s Rare Outing Will Make You Feel Old

Michael Jackson's youngest son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson looked so grown up when he was spotted at the movies in Los Angeles March 14.

Watch: Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Bigi "Blanket" Celebrates Birthday

The way Bigi Jackson makes us feel... is really old. 

Michael Jackson's youngest son, 22, stepped out for a trip to the movies in Los Angeles March 14, and his grown-up appearance will make you do a double take. 

For the outing, Bigi—whom the late King of Pop nicknamed "Blanket" as a kid—kept it casual in a Star Wars Darth Vader T-shirt and black athletic shorts to soak up the sunny California weather. He paired the look with Nike socks and sneakers, and tucked his long hair behind his ears as he headed out of the theater. 

But becoming a full-blown adult isn't Bigi's only accomplishment as of late: He's also a budding filmmaker. In fact, his brother Prince Jackson—who Michael shared with Debbie Rowe along with daughter Paris Jackson, 25—recently praised Bigi for winning Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.

Inside Michael Jackson's Son Blanket's New Home

"Bro is killing it!" Prince, 27, wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram Story. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

Along with the sweet message, Prince also shared a photo of the pair at the film festival, with Bigi towering over his brother as he held his trophy. 

And while the snap showed that Bigi's appearance has changed a lot over the years, it also proved one thing has remained same: his dreams. After all, in an adorable clip of young Bigi from the 2012 documentary Jacksonology: Our Story, he said, "When I grow up, I want to be a director because it's fun."

Bigi—who was only 7 years old when his dad died in 2009—went on to add that he loves to create "little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends and different things."

Keep reading for more photos of Bigi, Prince and Paris over the years:

Winning Awards

Bigi appears with his brother Prince and friends at the Santa Monica Film Festival in February 2024. Michael's youngest son had won the award for Best Drama for his short film Rochelles, his directorial and screenwriting debut.

Happy Halloween

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2022.

Diamond Birthday Celebration

Prince and Paris attend the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

All Glammed Up

Prince and Paris appear together at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. in August 2022.

Brother & Sister

Prince and Paris appear in a YouTube video in 2021.

Brothers' Night Out

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2019.

Strike a Pose

The two pose at Prince Jackson's Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present The 2nd Annual Costume For A Cause at Jackson Family Home on Oct. 27, 2017.

Sibling Love

Walking hand-in-hand, the two attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Family Photo

Prince wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."

Silly Time

The sibling showed off their silly side over the summer on Instragram.

Step and Repeat

The trio of siblings arrived at the Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour in Los Angeles on January 27, 2012. 

Hand in Hand

Prince and Paris attend the hand and footprint ceremony at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles January 26, 2012.

Honoring Dad

Bigi, Prince Jackson and Paris appear together at the hand and footprint ceremony.

Meet the Press

The duo stood together as they attended the press conference for Goin' Back To Indiana: Can You Feel It at the Majestic Star Hotel Lakeshore Ballroom on August 29, 2012 in Gary, Indiana. 

No Hoosiers Here

On Aug. 30, 2012, the siblings attended the St. Paul Saints Vs. The Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game at U.S. Steel Yard in their father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.

Dad's Memorial

The trio appeared on stage during the memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.

Birthday Tribute

The kids celebrate together with dad in this throwback pic shared by Prince.

Family Memories

Prince shared this family photo on what would have been Michael's 64th birthday on Instagram.

Jackson Family

Prince, Paris and Bigi, then nicknamed Blanket, appear with their dad in this throwback pic the eldest of his children shared on what would have been his 64th birthday in 2022.

