Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi “Blanket” Jackson’s Rare Outing Will Make You Feel Old

The way Bigi Jackson makes us feel... is really old.
Michael Jackson's youngest son, 22, stepped out for a trip to the movies in Los Angeles March 14, and his grown-up appearance will make you do a double take.
For the outing, Bigi—whom the late King of Pop nicknamed "Blanket" as a kid—kept it casual in a Star Wars Darth Vader T-shirt and black athletic shorts to soak up the sunny California weather. He paired the look with Nike socks and sneakers, and tucked his long hair behind his ears as he headed out of the theater.
But becoming a full-blown adult isn't Bigi's only accomplishment as of late: He's also a budding filmmaker. In fact, his brother Prince Jackson—who Michael shared with Debbie Rowe along with daughter Paris Jackson, 25—recently praised Bigi for winning Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.
"Bro is killing it!" Prince, 27, wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram Story. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards."
Along with the sweet message, Prince also shared a photo of the pair at the film festival, with Bigi towering over his brother as he held his trophy.
And while the snap showed that Bigi's appearance has changed a lot over the years, it also proved one thing has remained same: his dreams. After all, in an adorable clip of young Bigi from the 2012 documentary Jacksonology: Our Story, he said, "When I grow up, I want to be a director because it's fun."
Bigi—who was only 7 years old when his dad died in 2009—went on to add that he loves to create "little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends and different things."
