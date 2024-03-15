Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi “Blanket” Jackson’s Rare Outing Will Make You Feel Old

Watch : Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Bigi "Blanket" Celebrates Birthday

The way Bigi Jackson makes us feel... is really old.

Michael Jackson's youngest son, 22, stepped out for a trip to the movies in Los Angeles March 14, and his grown-up appearance will make you do a double take.

For the outing, Bigi—whom the late King of Pop nicknamed "Blanket" as a kid—kept it casual in a Star Wars Darth Vader T-shirt and black athletic shorts to soak up the sunny California weather. He paired the look with Nike socks and sneakers, and tucked his long hair behind his ears as he headed out of the theater.

But becoming a full-blown adult isn't Bigi's only accomplishment as of late: He's also a budding filmmaker. In fact, his brother Prince Jackson—who Michael shared with Debbie Rowe along with daughter Paris Jackson, 25—recently praised Bigi for winning Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.