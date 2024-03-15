John Oliver Has a Surprising Response to Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Watch : Prince William's Eyebrow-Raising Kate Middleton Comment

John Oliver is the newest British detective in town.

The Last Week Tonight host shared his candid thoughts on the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton, especially when it comes to the family photo she shared on March 10, which was pulled from news sites for being "manipulated."

"I was out. I thought 'Let's all just ignore this, we've moved on,' until the Photoshop thing," he said on the March 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Feels like you're almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point."

Host Andy Cohen asked, "Isn't their motto, 'Never complain. Never explain?'" to which Oliver joked, "There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie's-ing this situation."

After poking fun at comparisons to the '80s classic about two guys pretending their boss isn't dead, the comedian clarified that he's not sure what's actually going on with the Princess of Wales.