Russell Wilson Is the MVP After Helping Ciara With Her Breastmilk

Ciara praised husband Russell Wilson for giving her a much-needed helping hand. "Babe helping me," she wrote on Instagram. "When breastfeeding is life!"

Mar 14, 2024
Russell Wilson just leveled up his dad skills.

But in case you needed proof: The Denver Broncos quarterback recently sprang into action to help Ciara, as he was seen holding onto a pouch of her breastmilk during a car ride for their 3-month-old daughter Amora Princess Wilson.

"Okay, babe, what did you say?" Ciara said in a since-expired Instagram Story March 13, captured by People, to which he replied, "Don't drop the milk. Don't drop it."

She cheekily captioned the video, "Babe helping me. When breastfeeding is life!"

The couple welcomed their baby girl in December, writing in a joint Instagram at the time, "We Love You so much!" Amora joins siblings Future Zahir, 9—who Ciara shares with ex Future—as well as Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

Of course, it's no surprise the pair decided to expand their family. After all, the NFL player revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was hoping for more little ones. 

As for Ciara? Well, she was totally game. "We definitely can," she told him during the March 2022 episode. "I'm down to do it again with you."

The two have not only been in sync about expanding their family, but they are a perfect match on every level.

"From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked," the OAM beauty founder exclusively told E! News last March. "What I mean by that is, being aligned on pretty much every aspect of your lives."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And on the rare occasion they aren't in alignment, the duo knows how to handle those unexpected fumbles.

"Sometimes it can be a little uncomfortable," she admitted, "but there's no better feeling than knowing that you can come together and create resolutions, find the best ways to figure things out together."

But all in all, the "Level Up" singer has scored a great partner.

"I'm his biggest cheerleader, he's my biggest cheerleader," Ciara continued, "and we really relate to the drive and the hustle of what we do. Having that foundation of being equally yoked is huge." 

