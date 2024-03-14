Russell Wilson Is the MVP After Helping Ciara With Her Breastmilk

Watch : Russell Wilson and Ciara Share This Adorable Photo of Baby Girl Amora

Russell Wilson just leveled up his dad skills.

But in case you needed proof: The Denver Broncos quarterback recently sprang into action to help Ciara, as he was seen holding onto a pouch of her breastmilk during a car ride for their 3-month-old daughter Amora Princess Wilson.

"Okay, babe, what did you say?" Ciara said in a since-expired Instagram Story March 13, captured by People, to which he replied, "Don't drop the milk. Don't drop it."

She cheekily captioned the video, "Babe helping me. When breastfeeding is life!"

The couple welcomed their baby girl in December, writing in a joint Instagram at the time, "We Love You so much!" Amora joins siblings Future Zahir, 9—who Ciara shares with ex Future—as well as Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3.

Of course, it's no surprise the pair decided to expand their family. After all, the NFL player revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was hoping for more little ones.

As for Ciara? Well, she was totally game. "We definitely can," she told him during the March 2022 episode. "I'm down to do it again with you."