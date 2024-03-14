Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Teaming Up for Delicious New Business

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are taking their partnership off the field.
The Super Bowl champs are partnering with restaurant group Noble 33 to open 1587 Prime in Kansas City, a modern American steakhouse whose name pays homage to their Kansas City Chiefs jersey numbers, 15 for Patrick and 87 for Travis.
"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities," Patrick, 28, said in a statement, "so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City."
Travis, 34, added, "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City."
1587 Prime is set to debut in early 2025 in the Loew's Hotel Kansas and, according to a press release, will have the state's largest wine collection alongside "multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen, a jaw-dropping meat display, all with hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments."
But this is far from the first time the teammates have gone into business together—and not even their first restaurant venture.
In August, Patrick—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes—joined Travis to invest in the restaurant chain Chicken N Pickle, a chain of unique restaurants that feature pickleball courts as well as a variety of outdoor games.
The duo also invested in the Formula 1 team Alpine Racing LTD last year, helping expand Formula 1's footprint in America. And Travis—who recently returned to America after watching girlfriend Taylor Swift perform in Singapore—has shared his excitement about the venture.
"I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick," Travis said in statement at the time. "I am looking forward to this new chapter and can't wait to see what we achieve together."
Need further proof Travis and Patrick are the ultimate winning duo? Read on to see the pair celebrate their Super Bowl victory in February alongside their Kansas City Chiefs teammates.