Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Teaming Up for Delicious New Business

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are taking their partnership off the field.

The Super Bowl champs are partnering with restaurant group Noble 33 to open 1587 Prime in Kansas City, a modern American steakhouse whose name pays homage to their Kansas City Chiefs jersey numbers, 15 for Patrick and 87 for Travis.

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities," Patrick, 28, said in a statement, "so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City."

Travis, 34, added, "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City."

1587 Prime is set to debut in early 2025 in the Loew's Hotel Kansas and, according to a press release, will have the state's largest wine collection alongside "multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen, a jaw-dropping meat display, all with hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments."