Score a Samsung Phone for $120, a $250 Coach Bag for $75, 25% Off Kylie Cosmetics & More Major Deals

Hey there, my fellow deal hunters! As your trusty E! Shopping Editor, I've hunted down the luckiest deals for you this St. Patrick's Day weekend. So grab your four-leaf clovers and get ready to strike gold with some seriously sweet savings. Whether you're in the market for beauty products to give your skin that extra glow, fashion finds to elevate your wardrobe, or home essentials to freshen up your space, I've got you covered.
This weekend, it's all about getting lucky with sale prices that'll make you feel like you've found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. And let's not forget, it's your last chance to catch those dreamy Sleep Week deals. So, let's shamrock and roll into savings together!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
- Kylie Cosmetics: Save 25% sitewide on Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
- Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shorts.
- Ulta: Enjoy 50% off deals during 24-hour flash deals throughout the weekend.
- QVC: Get a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Phone for only $120.
- T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Kylie Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Glow Balm
This silky-smooth blush blends effortlessly onto your skin, delivering a natural flush of color with a radiant finish. Available in a range of flattering shades, it's the perfect addition to your beauty routine for a fresh and glowing complexion. My pick: Winter Kiss (a cool pink).
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.
ColourPop: Get 30% off everything from ColourPop.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Glossier: Shop 20% off Glossier deals. Glossier sales are rare, so don't miss the chance.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the promo code SPRING to get 25% off gentle skincare, which is super effective in my experience.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.
Kylie Cosmetics: Save 25% sitewide on Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Nudestix: Make your own Nudestix makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
NYX: Enjoy 30% off NYX and get a free blush when you spend $50+.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24 hour Sephora flash deals all weekend long.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Sunday Riley: Save 25% on Sunday Riley skincare. Plus, 40% off 24-hour flash sales all weekend.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.
Ulta: Enjoy 50% off deals during 24-hour flash deals throughout the weekend: Peace Out, Benefit Cosmetics, Peter Thomas Roth, and more
Zitsticka: Use the code POPIT to get 20% off Zitsticka Undercover pimple patches.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Coach Mini Rowan File Bag
This compact bag is chic and practical. With multiple pockets and a detachable strap, it's perfect for keeping your essentials organized on the go while adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Choose from 6 colors.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trendy styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Aerie: Nab 40% off Aerie swimwear and shorts.
American Eagle: Get 25% off shorts, tees, tanks, jeans and more from American Eagle.
Anthropologie: Score an EXTRA 40% off the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
ASOS: Save 30% on fresh finds from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% + get an extra 20% off Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get ready for spring with 20% off swimwear deals.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Dearfoams: Save 60% on Dearfoams Easter deals.
Everlane: Save 20% on everything from Everlane.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an extra 40% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shorts.
HerRoom: Save 25% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% on J.Crew dressed up styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get an EXTRA 25% off already-discounted Kate Spade styles and get up to 70% off.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Save 20% on your order with the promo code BESTMIX.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Meshki: Save 25% on Meshki (discount applied at checkout).
Michael Kors: Use the code THINKSPRING to save 25% on your purchase. Save 75% on Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 40% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get 65% off Alice + Olivia styles. Score 60% off spring occasion clothes just in time for Easter. Save 70% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
Revolve: Shop 65% off deals on Free People, Superdown, and more top Revolve brands.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear from the Spring Break Blowout Sale.
ThirdLove: Use the code LUCKY to save 25% sitewide on bras, underwear, and loungewear.
Urban Outfitters: Spring forward with 30% off Urban Outfitters deals.
VICI: Get 30% off matching sets with the code 30OFFSETS.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Phone w/ 1500 Talk/Text & 1.5GB Data
Experience the power of 5G with the Samsung Galaxy A15. With Tracfone's prepaid service, you'll enjoy the convenience of no contracts and flexible plans, making it the perfect choice for staying connected on the go. Choose from 5 phone cases.
More Home Deals
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score 60% off dining essentials, including tableware, outdoor dining sets, and dining room tables.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 2 large Yankee Candles, get 2 candles free.
The Best Sleep Week Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off mattresses (with free shipping) and 30% off adjustable beds and more deals from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses.
Big Blanket Co.: Get 15% off sitewide and score an extra $30 off blankets, sheet sets, duvet covers and more with the code LUCKY.
Brooklinen: Shop 20% off deals throughout Sleep Week.
Brooklyn Bedding: Use the code WINTER25 to save 25% on blankets, pillows, mattresses and more.
Casper: Shop 20% off deals from Casper's Daylight Savings Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon Sealy mattresses + a free Sealy Sleep Bundle (worth $199).
Coop Sleep Goods: Invest in your sleep with 20% off pillows and bedding.
Cozy Earth: Celebrate Sleep Week with 25% off bedding, pajamas, and more.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off DreamCloud mattresses before these deals disappear.
Leesa: Shop 20% off Leesa mattress bundles + get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Nab 40% off Nectar mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Enjoy 50% off weighted blanket deals.
Nuzzie: Save 25% sitewide on my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Get 20% off bed pillows.
Purple: Score $400 off Purple mattresses.
Saatva: Don't miss $600 discounts on Saatva mattresses.
Sealy: Save during Sealy's weekend flash sale.
Sleep Number: Save 40% on select Sleep Number beds.
Tempur-Pedic: Save 50% on sheet sets, 20% on mattress topper bundles, and more Tempur-Pedic deals.
Tuft & Needle: Enjoy 20% off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 15% off bedding.
What are the best deals happening today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
