The Best Cooling Sheets to Keep You Comfy & Sweat-Free, All Night Long

From Quince to Amazon, from percale cotton to bamboo, these are the breathable sheets for the hot sleeper, the one with night sweats, and beyond.

By Megan Gray Mar 14, 2024
shop_cooling sheets_heroPhoto Courtesy of Getty Images - Aja Koska

My Cooling Sheet Picks:

Personally, I'm not a hot sleeper and don't suffer from night sweats (brag), but I do sleep next to a person who does, so I get it. A bed sheet that's too warm can keep you from a solid night's sleep, so you need comfortable bedding that will circulate the air. The best cooling sheet and sheet sets are made of a breathable fabric that also handles moisture well. There are tons of options out there, so I've put together a list of possibilities, including a wide variety of materials and aesthetics, to help you achieve the sleep of your dreams.

What to Consider When It Comes to Cooling Sheets

  • Material: The most breathable and cooling sheet materials are typically those made from natural fibers, like cotton and linen (keep an eye out for cotton sheets with a percale weave, which tends to be cooler than sateen). You'll also find that sheets made from some synthetic fabrics can be soft and lightweight for a hot sleeper, like Lyocell (aka Tencel), which is a type of rayon that is chemically processed from eucalyptus trees, and bamboo, which is another type of rayon that is also goes through a chemical process from bamboo wood. Microfiber sheets are typically not as cooling as cotton, but some options came with such high ratings and low price points, that I included them.
  • Moisture-Wicking: All of the sheets below are breathable, but if you're experiencing night sweats, you might want a sheet set that also absorbs moisture and wicks it away from your skin. Not all breathable sheets are moisture-wicking, but I've indicated below when they include that feature. 

 

So, keep on scrolling for the most breathable and cooling sheets for your bed. From Twin XL to California King, these are the fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillow case sets that you'll want on your bed, like, tonight. If you're a hot sleeper, good night.

Editor's Pick

Stonewashed Linen Sheets

OK, I know, these linen sheets are the most expensive on this list, but let me tell you that they're worth it. They're so soft and comfortable, plus they're crafted from stonewashed French flax linen that feels so luxe every time I get into bed. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases with envelope closure, and sizing is available from Full to King.

$279
Baloo
$279
Amazon

The Best Crisp, Percale Cotton Cooling Sheets

Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set

Cotton sheets with a percale weave (like this Quince option) are more lightweight and cooler than other varieties of sheets. They may not be as soft, but the crisp feeling you get when you first slip into bed may feel like a 5-star hotel. They're available in 13 colors and stripes, and sizing from Twin to California King.

$79.90
Quince

The Most Popular Cooling Sheets

LuxClub Sheet Set, 6 Pieces

Backed by over 130,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these soft, microfiber sheets are a very popular option, and they're wrinkle-free. Typically, microfiber sheets aren't as breathable as cotton, but shoppers rave that they're smooth and cooling. Plus, they come with extra deep pocket options, sizing from Twin to Split King, and you can choose from over 30 colorways.

$56.99
$34.95
Amazon

The Most Budget-Friendly Cooling Sheets

SLEEP ZONE Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets, 4 Pieces

Soft and breathable, these sheets also promise to give you a cooling night of sleep. They're made of microfiber, but they're designed with a cooling technology that dries faster than cotton and pulls moisture away from your body, according to the brand. No more night sweats. Available in 30 colorways, and sizing from Twin to Split King with deep pocket options, you're sure to find one that fits your aesthetic.

$27.99
Amazon
read
The Best Cooling Sheets for Moisture-Wicking

PeachSkinSheets Sheet Set

These polyfiber sheets are specially designed for hot sleepers and styled for cool nights. They're lightweight for plenty of air flow and wick away moisture, like your favorite gym clothes. You can snag them in 24 colors and sizing from Twin to California King. Reviewers who used to wake up in puddles of sweat report that these sheets were a game changer for them.

$114.90
Amazon

The Best Organic Bamboo Cotton Sheets

GOKOTTA Bed Sheets, 4 Piece Set

Super soft and breathable, these bamboo sheets also feature moisture-wicking properties. The flat sheet has elastic corner straps that keep it in place, which reviewers love, and they're great for those with sensitive skin. The 4-piece set is available in sizing from Twin to Split King, and comes in a variety of dark and neutral colorways.

$104.99
$95
Amazon

The Best Eucalyptus Lyocell Cooling Sheets

Sheets & Giggles 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set

If you want a whole sheet set that feels like the cool side of the pillow, that's this eucalyptus Lyocell sheet set. It can help balance the temperature of your bed and even wick away moisture if you start to sweat. They're also soft and sustainably made (sourced from responsibly-managed forests, according to the brand), and come in Twin to Split King sizing.  

$189.95
Amazon

The Best Pima Cotton Cooling Sheets

Peru Pima, Bed Sheets Set with 4 Pieces

When it comes to cotton, pima cotton is softer and more durable (due to their extra long fibers). These pima cotton sheets are made with a percale weave, so they're breathable, crisp, and oh so cool. The 4-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and reviewers rave that they feel like you're sleeping in an expensive hotel bed.

$149.99
Amazon

Looking to revitalize an old mattress? Then read about how this mattress topper made my bed like new.

What is Sleep Week?

Sleep Week, also called Sleep Awareness Week, is an annual event that celebrates all things sleep. It's a great week to stock up on sleep essentials since many brands and retailers have amazing sales, with deals on everything from pillows to bedding, eye masks and pajamas.

When is Sleep Week 2024?

This year, Sleep Week is being celebrated from March 10 to March 16, 2024.