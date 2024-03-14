Black Mirror Season 7 Details Revealed

Watch : Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6 Cast Teases Dark Wild Plots

All aboard the USS Callister.

Just nine months after Black Mirror's sixth season hit Netflix, the Charlie Brooker-created series announced it will be returning for season seven in 2025 with six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to one of its most popular storylines.

The news was initially shared during the Next on Netflix event at Picturehouse Central cinema and cultural space in London on March 14. Later, the streamer shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series on X, formerly Twitter.

"Six new stories," the clip teases. "But one looks a little familiar."

And at the event, Netflix revealed exactly which episode fans should be briefed.

"Robert Daly is dead," the streamer further teased. "But for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning."

Dedicated Black Mirror fans will already have their interests piqued. USS Callister, originally airing in season four of the sci-fi series, starred Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a reclusive video game executive who creates his own simulation to terrorize his subordinates.