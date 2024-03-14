Black Mirror Season 7 Details Revealed

Netflix's Black Mirror is confirmed to return to the streaming platform in 2025. The Charlie Brooker six-episode anthology series will also include a sequel to season four's "USS Callister."

All aboard the USS Callister. 

Just nine months after Black Mirror's sixth season hit Netflix, the Charlie Brooker-created series announced it will be returning for season seven in 2025 with six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to one of its most popular storylines.

The news was initially shared during the Next on Netflix event at Picturehouse Central cinema and cultural space in London on March 14. Later, the streamer shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series on X, formerly Twitter. 

"Six new stories," the clip teases. "But one looks a little familiar." 

And at the event, Netflix revealed exactly which episode fans should be briefed.

"Robert Daly is dead," the streamer further teased. "But for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning."

Dedicated Black Mirror fans will already have their interests piqued. USS Callister, originally airing in season four of the sci-fi series, starred Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a reclusive video game executive who creates his own simulation to terrorize his subordinates. 

In real life, Plemons' Daly is not respected by his colleagues, which is what leads him to not only copy their DNA to add them to his simulation, but also treat them especially terribly on the USS Callister, a Star Trek-adjacent spaceship. However, when his real-life company, Callister Inc., gets a new employee, Cristin Milioti's Nanette Cole, her simulated counterpart begins to unravel the world Daly has created. 

Netflix

At the end of the episode—which went on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018—the crew of the USS Callister successfully destroys the game Daly has created, leaving the real-world version of himself to enter a motionless state. It ends with crew members Cole, and Michaela Coel's Shania Lowry, along with Daly's enemy Valdack, played by Billy Mangnussen, entering a version of the video game unmodified by Daly. 

With Plemons' character dead, it's unlikely the Killers of the Flower Moon actor will return for the season seven follow-up, however, the Black Mirror teaser does appear to give some casting hints, as fans can expect Milioti, Mangnussen and Coel to make appearances in the upcoming episode. 

And while we'll have to wait a while for the newest Black Mirror season to hit Netflix, read on for TV premieres to look forward to in the meantime.

