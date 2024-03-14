Savannah Chrisley Shares Why Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Still Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison

You could say that Savannah Chrisley knows best about Todd and Julie Chrisley's situation in prison.
After all, the Growing Up Chrisley star is somewhat serving as a de facto go-between for her parents, who she said have not spoken to each other since reporting to separate federal prisons in January 2023 to serve out sentences in their tax fraud case.
Though Todd, 54, and Julie, 51, do have access to email, Savannah exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that they haven't been able to have "steady communication" after Todd spoke out from behind bars.
"The last time they spoke was the morning they went into federal prison," the 26-year-old shared, alleging that there's "a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we've been about conditions" within prison walls. As a result, Savannah alleged, prison officials have been "blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom."
She added of her parents' situation, "It just makes it really difficult."
A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told E! News in a March 14 statement that they "do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, nor do we comment on anecdotical allegations." However, the spokesperson noted that the department "take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."
Todd is due to be released in October 2032, according to prison records reviewed by E! News, while Julie is slated to serve time until July 2028.
Still, their incarceration was one of the driving factors behind Savannah's decision to compete on The Masked Singer. Since Savannah has what she called "zero musical abilities," she knew that her parents would have a hoot seeing her sing on a national stage.
"'You do not even know what a note is,'" she recalled Todd telling her, while Savannah said Julie was "dying laughing" when she was unmasked as the Afghan Hound during the March 13 episode. "If I can bring them a little bit of light and laughter in such a difficult time, then it makes it all worth it."
Savannah noted that her singing stint was also a joyful reprieve for her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe, who she's been caring for amid her parents' prison sentences.
"The kids thought it was funniest thing ever," she noted, adding that they described her performance as "cringey."
