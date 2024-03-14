Savannah Chrisley Shares Why Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Still Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Hoped to Bring Parents "Light and Laughter" on 'Masked Singer'

You could say that Savannah Chrisley knows best about Todd and Julie Chrisley's situation in prison.

After all, the Growing Up Chrisley star is somewhat serving as a de facto go-between for her parents, who she said have not spoken to each other since reporting to separate federal prisons in January 2023 to serve out sentences in their tax fraud case.

Though Todd, 54, and Julie, 51, do have access to email, Savannah exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that they haven't been able to have "steady communication" after Todd spoke out from behind bars.

"The last time they spoke was the morning they went into federal prison," the 26-year-old shared, alleging that there's "a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we've been about conditions" within prison walls. As a result, Savannah alleged, prison officials have been "blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom."

She added of her parents' situation, "It just makes it really difficult."