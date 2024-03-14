Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Shares Why Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Still Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison

Savannah Chrisley said her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley last spoke to each other on the morning they reported to separate prisons on tax fraud charges: "They don't get steady communication."

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 14, 2024 10:35 PMTags
LegalCeleb KidsCelebritiesTodd ChrisleySavannah Chrisley
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Hoped to Bring Parents "Light and Laughter" on 'Masked Singer'

You could say that Savannah Chrisley knows best about Todd and Julie Chrisley's situation in prison. 

After all, the Growing Up Chrisley star is somewhat serving as a de facto go-between for her parents, who she said have not spoken to each other since reporting to separate federal prisons in January 2023 to serve out sentences in their tax fraud case.

Though Todd, 54, and Julie, 51, do have access to email, Savannah exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that they haven't been able to have "steady communication" after Todd spoke out from behind bars.

"The last time they spoke was the morning they went into federal prison," the 26-year-old shared, alleging that there's "a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we've been about conditions" within prison walls. As a result, Savannah alleged, prison officials have been "blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom."

She added of her parents' situation, "It just makes it really difficult."

photos
Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told E! News in a March 14 statement that they "do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, nor do we comment on anecdotical allegations." However, the spokesperson noted that the department "take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority." 

Todd is due to be released in October 2032, according to prison records reviewed by E! News, while Julie is slated to serve time until July 2028.

Still, their incarceration was one of the driving factors behind Savannah's decision to compete on The Masked Singer. Since Savannah has what she called "zero musical abilities," she knew that her parents would have a hoot seeing her sing on a national stage.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"'You do not even know what a note is,'" she recalled Todd telling her, while Savannah said Julie was "dying laughing" when she was unmasked as the Afghan Hound during the March 13 episode. "If I can bring them a little bit of light and laughter in such a difficult time, then it makes it all worth it."

Savannah noted that her singing stint was also a joyful reprieve for her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe, who she's been caring for amid her parents' prison sentences.

"The kids thought it was funniest thing ever," she noted, adding that they described her performance as "cringey."

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday with all-new theme nights on FOX.

For more family moments from the Chrisleys, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Photog Shares Details Behind Prince William Outing

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Reveal Relationship Status

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Meets Her Favorite Celeb Amid Cancer Battle

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Photog Shares Details Behind Prince William Outing

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Reveal Relationship Status

3

Michael Strahan's Daughter Meets Her Favorite Celeb Amid Cancer Battle

4

See Patrick Mahomes' Luxe Anniversary Gift for Brittany Mahomes

5

Parents of 7-Year-Old Girl Killed by Beach Sand Hole Break Silence