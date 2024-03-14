Parents of 7-Year-Old Girl Killed by Beach Sand Hole Break Silence

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Therese and Jason Mattingly are speaking out after a tragedy rocked their family.

More than one month after their daughter Sloan Mattingly, 7, died due to injuries sustained while she was trapped in a Florida sand hole, the couple are looking back on that devastating day.

"It was kind of a blur, and it's probably maybe my mind protecting myself," Jason told Good Morning America March 14. "But it just happened so fast. In my mind I had her in my hands, but the weight of the sand was too much."

Echoing her husband, Therese added, "It didn't matter that we were literally right there. It was just a hole and then it was nothing. And then it just became chaos and horror."

The tragedy occurred on Feb. 20 when Sloan and her 9-year-old brother Maddix were digging a hole in the sand while on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The hole began to collapse, trapping both children. It took twenty minutes to fully dig them out of the sand, with Maddix being rescued first. Sloan was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Good Morning America.