Elizabeth Smart Shares Message on "Miracles" 21 Years After Being Rescued From Kidnappers

Watch : Elizabeth Smart Marks 21st Anniversary of Kidnapping Rescue

Elizabeth Smart is feeling grateful.

The activist—who was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 when she was 14—shared a heartfelt message in honor of the 21st anniversary of her rescue.

"Today is March 12th," Elizabeth began in her TikTok video, "and it will always be a reminder that miracles happen and that there are dreams that come true and that good things are abundant in this world."

The 36-year-old, who was held hostage for nine months before being rescued by police in Sandy, Utah, in 2003, went on to commemorate the anniversary as a reminder to "savor the happiness and savor the joy in life."

"I know anniversaries mean a lot of different things for different people," Elizabeth continued, "and I respect whatever it means to everyone individually. But for me, it really is a reminder that life is good and that dreams really do come true and that we should never ever give up."