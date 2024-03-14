Elizabeth Smart Shares Message on "Miracles" 21 Years After Being Rescued From Kidnappers

Elizabeth Smart is feeling grateful.
The activist—who was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 when she was 14—shared a heartfelt message in honor of the 21st anniversary of her rescue.
"Today is March 12th," Elizabeth began in her TikTok video, "and it will always be a reminder that miracles happen and that there are dreams that come true and that good things are abundant in this world."
The 36-year-old, who was held hostage for nine months before being rescued by police in Sandy, Utah, in 2003, went on to commemorate the anniversary as a reminder to "savor the happiness and savor the joy in life."
"I know anniversaries mean a lot of different things for different people," Elizabeth continued, "and I respect whatever it means to everyone individually. But for me, it really is a reminder that life is good and that dreams really do come true and that we should never ever give up."
She added, "No matter where you are at, I hope you find happiness."
After being rescued by police, Elizabeth's captors—homeless street preacher Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee—were arrested and charged for their crimes. Brian—who raped Smart repeatedly while she was in captivity—is currently serving two life sentences for kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity. Wanda, however, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and unlawfully transporting a minor. After spending nine years behind bars, she was released in 2018 and registered as a sex offender.
And this wasn't the first time Elizabeth—who shares daughters Chloe, 9, and Olivia, 5, and son James, 6, with husband Matthew Gilmour—has reflected on her 2002 kidnapping. In fact, two years prior, she gave a special shoutout to all those involved in bringing her to safety.
"Thank you to those of you who prayed for me, searched for me, and supported me all those years ago through today," Elizabeth said in March 2022 Instagram post. "I will forever be grateful."
She also shared a heartfelt shoutout to her family, adding that she feels "so lucky to have found my husband and best friend, and to be the mother to my three babies."