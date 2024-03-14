Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Denies Using Ozempic Amid Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : Oprah Winfrey to Host Ozempic Special

The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond says her body is not by Ozempic.

More than two years after sharing her weight loss journey, the Food Network star gave insight into how she slimmed down, specifically noting she did not turn to prescription medications like the Type 2 diabetes drugs many in Hollywood have revealed they've used for weight loss.

"I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications," she wrote in an update to her June 2021 blog post earlier this month. "I know this has been a big topic in recent years, so I thought I'd add this paragraph."

However, Ree—who further added that she avoided supplements and "weight loss gummies"—made it clear she supports anyone who has successfully used these medications, including her own friends.

"For me, the simple, boring truth is that when I set out to lose weight in January of 2021, I had never heard of that class of drugs. And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them," she wrote. "You'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!"