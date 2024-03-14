The Best Wedding Gift Ideas for Newlyweds Who Are Just Moving in Together

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Wedding season is right around the corner people, which means it's time to start thinking about what you're going to wear, and most importantly, what you're going to gift your favorite newlywed couple. While most provide a registry (some even request money to save up for their honeymoon!), that's not always the case. Ultimately leaving it up to you to decide which wedding gift would best suit the couple in your life—or maybe you accidentally left it until the last second, and now all the best wedding gifts have been snatched up. Well don't fret, because we did the work for you and rounded up the best sentimental and practical gifts for every type of couple (and budget!).
But first, Let's be real. Choosing the right wedding gift tends to be a hard task for many of us. Especially if they're a couple who either has it all, or you have a close and meaningful relationship with. Whether you're going for a more personalized touch or a thoughtful but practical gift instead, we're here to help you choose the perfect present any couple would love to receive, and also use for years on end. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to start your hunt for a wow-worthy wedding gift any newlywed who's just starting their life together would appreciate.
Mixology & Craft 10-Piece Bar Tool Set
No matter their bartending expertise, this 10-piece tool set guarantees a fun and enjoyable experience as they explore new drink recipes with ease.
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
A nice pair of matching robes for the new couple adds a touch of luxury and coziness to their mornings together. We recommend opting for this editor-approved cotton robe from Parachute. It comes in eight colorways and feels buttery soft on your skin.
De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Trust us, they'll never stop thanking you for this espresso machine. Is it probably necessary? No, but having a state-of-the-art espresso bar at home will make any newlywed couple jump for joy.
Anthropologie Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Glassware is always a must when it comes to practical gifts for newlyweds, that's why we're currently eyeing this set of four Morgan wine glasses with an elegant iridescent hue for an extra personal touch that'll make their tablescape glow.
Couple's Split Bedding Created by Merideth and John Jaskowski
At first glance, this might seem like a gag gift, but married couples themselves can confirm this convenient split bedding is a dream for newlyweds. Now, they never have to fight over stealing the covers again!
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill
Perfect for the outdoorsy couple, the Everdure CUBE portable grill is a game-changer, boasting compactness and a lightweight design for easy transport. With features like a bottom heat protection shield and removable charcoal tray, it simplifies grilling on-the-go, while a convenient storage tray keeps all your supplies organized.
BÉIS The Carry-On Roller
Packed with features like a weight-limit indicator, TSA-approved locks, an expandable zipper, plenty of pockets, compression straps, and even a built-in laundry bag, Béis bags are the ultimate travel companion for newlyweds heading on their honeymoon.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set
There's no better gift than a set of top-notch pans that'll last them a lifetime, and this set from Green Pan by Stanley Tucci is exactly what they need in their new life together. Not only is it incredibly chic, it also comes in three colors and features a groundbreaking Thermolon Infinite8 ceramic nonstick coating.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Gone are the days of fighting over chores with this robot vacuum. This handy little Roomba sucks up every crumb in its way and stays connected through wifi which can be controlled through the iRobot app.
Pottery Barn Providence Woven Picnic Baskets
Future picnic dates for the newlyweds are officially sorted with this beautiful picnic basket from Pottery Barn. It comes with four ceramic plates, four wine glasses, four sets of SS forks, knives and spoons, and SS waiter-style corkscrew. Did we mention it's also on sale for less than $100 right now?
The Newlywed Table
As they start their new journey as newlyweds, they're going to love spending time cooking for each other. This cookbook for couples offers 100 recipes for them to follow along together.
Shanik Premium Acacia Wood Cheese Board
Upgrade their kitchen setup with this cool cheese board—it swivels to show off cheese knives and even comes with three white dishes for easy snacking. You can also add a personal touch by engraving it for an extra $15.
What are some practical gifts for newlyweds?
Practical gifts for newlyweds can be both useful and thoughtful, setting them up for a happy life together. Consider gifting a high-quality frying pan set to inspire culinary adventures in their new kitchen. Luggage sets are another practical choice, perfect for their future travels and adventures as a married couple. Additionally, elegant wine glasses can elevate their dining experiences and romantic evenings at home. These items not only serve a practical purpose but also symbolize the start of their journey together, making them thoughtful and meaningful gifts for the newlyweds.
How much should I spend on wedding gifts for couples?
The amount you spend on wedding gifts for couples is entirely up to you! It's all about what feels comfortable within your budget and how close you are to the couple. There's no right or wrong answer here. Some people like to match the value of the gift with the cost per person at the wedding, while others prefer to give something meaningful regardless of the price tag. Ultimately, it's the thought that counts. But if you are looking for a number, some guests spend within the $70-$300 range.
If couples request money instead, how much should I give as a wedding gift?
If couples request money as a wedding gift, the amount you give depends on your relationship with them and your personal financial situation. A common guideline is to consider covering the cost of your attendance at the wedding, but ultimately, the decision is yours. Give an amount that feels comfortable and reflects your well-wishes for the couple, most commonly staying within the same range as you would spend on a physical gift.
