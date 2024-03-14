Dean McDermott Shares Insight Into Ex Tori Spelling’s Bond With His New Girlfriend Lily Calo

Watch : Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Split After 17-Year Marriage

It's a happy sTori for Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling after all.

Despite going their separate ways last year, the former couple are in a good place as they continue to coparent kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. In fact, according to Dean, his ex and his new girlfriend Lily Calo "get along fabulously."

"I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," he told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."

The Chopped Canada host continued, "If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, I get these wonderful gifts in my life."

Dean—who has been dating Lily for six months—added that both women have been a huge source of support amid his ongoing sobriety journey. Describing Tori as his "biggest fan," he said of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, "She just wants me to be happy. Bottom line."

"She's such an incredible woman that way," Dean, 57, raved. "She's one of the most generous people I've ever met in my life."