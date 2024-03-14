Dean McDermott Shares Insight Into Ex Tori Spelling’s Bond With His New Girlfriend Lily Calo

It's a happy sTori for Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling after all.
Despite going their separate ways last year, the former couple are in a good place as they continue to coparent kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. In fact, according to Dean, his ex and his new girlfriend Lily Calo "get along fabulously."
"I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," he told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."
The Chopped Canada host continued, "If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, I get these wonderful gifts in my life."
Dean—who has been dating Lily for six months—added that both women have been a huge source of support amid his ongoing sobriety journey. Describing Tori as his "biggest fan," he said of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, "She just wants me to be happy. Bottom line."
"She's such an incredible woman that way," Dean, 57, raved. "She's one of the most generous people I've ever met in my life."
Dean announced his breakup from Tori, 50, in June after 17 years of marriage. At the time, the Due South actor wrote on Instagram that the two decided to call it quits and "start a new journey of our own."
"We will continue to work together as loving parents," he added in a since-deleted post, "and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Since then, Tori has also moved on with someone new. She was linked to photographer Ryan Cramer in November after the two enjoyed a PDA-packed date in Los Angeles.
But looking back at their marriage, Dean—who is also dad to son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace—acknowledges that his past struggles with alcohol addiction played "a big part" in their fallout.
"I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he told the Daily Mail in November. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
