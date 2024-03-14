Dean McDermott Shares Insight Into Ex Tori Spelling’s Bond With His New Girlfriend Lily Calo

Dean McDermott shared insight into how he and ex Tori Spelling are coparenting their five kids, including how the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is getting along with his new girlfriend Lily Calo.

Watch: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Split After 17-Year Marriage

It's a happy sTori for Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling after all.

Despite going their separate ways last year, the former couple are in a good place as they continue to coparent kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. In fact, according to Dean, his ex and his new girlfriend Lily Calo "get along fabulously."

"I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," he told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."

The Chopped Canada host continued, "If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, I get these wonderful gifts in my life."

Dean—who has been dating Lily for six months—added that both women have been a huge source of support amid his ongoing sobriety journey. Describing Tori as his "biggest fan," he said of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, "She just wants me to be happy. Bottom line."

"She's such an incredible woman that way," Dean, 57, raved. "She's one of the most generous people I've ever met in my life."

photos
Friendly Celebrity Exes

Dean announced his breakup from Tori, 50, in June after 17 years of marriage. At the time, the Due South actor wrote on Instagram that the two decided to call it quits and "start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents," he added in a since-deleted post, "and guide and love our children through this difficult time."  

 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Since then, Tori has also moved on with someone new. She was linked to photographer Ryan Cramer in November after the two enjoyed a PDA-packed date in Los Angeles.

But looking back at their marriage, Dean—who is also dad to son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace—acknowledges that his past struggles with alcohol addiction played "a big part" in their fallout.

"I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he told the Daily Mail in November. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

Keep reading to see Dean and Tori's family photos through the years.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

