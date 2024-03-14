Prince William and Prince Harry Honor Late Mom Princess Diana With Separate Appearances

Watch : Prince William Believes Prince Harry is BRAINWASHED?

Prince William and Prince Harry are coming together to honor their late mother.

In fact, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex separately attended the Diana Legacy Awards Ceremony March 14 in London, which are held in honor of the late Princess Diana.

William—who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate Middleton—attended the event in person at London's Science Museum. For the affair, which will award 20 of the charity's young person cohort with Legacy Awards, England's future king donned a classic tuxedo, and addressed the crowd in a heartfelt speech about his mother.

"I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe," he said, per a video shared on social media. "She taught me that everyone has potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

After William left, Harry appeared virtually to talk with award recipients, according to ABC News.