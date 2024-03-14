Why FKA Twigs Doesn't Regret Burning Off Her Skin After Bleached Eyebrows Mishap

Watch : FKA twigs Reveals Her New Romance to Take "Control of the Situation"

Sometimes, beauty is pain.

But that hasn't necessarily stopped FKA Twigs from experimenting with her style. In fact, she revealed that one of her most memorable red carpet moments happened after she suffered a painful beauty blunder.

The look in question? Her Cleopatra-inspired hairstyle at the 2014 Barclaycard Mercury Prize ceremony, in which she donned tight braids and gold-beaded bangs.

"At the time, I'd actually been experimenting with bleaching my eyebrows," the 36-year-old said in British Vogue's Life in Looks video series, posted March 14, "and I'd had an accident and burnt off all the skin on my forehead."

Rather than freak out over the beauty fail, she and her hairstylist Soichi Inagaki turned this into an opportunity to try something new.

"My hairstylist and I came up with this idea that I would have beads hanging really low to cover it up, so I could just be gorgey from here down," she explained. "Actually I think that some of the greatest fashion moments come from a mishap or a mistake, and it turns into a happy accident."