Why FKA Twigs Doesn't Regret Burning Off Her Skin After Bleached Eyebrows Mishap

Sometimes, beauty is pain.
But that hasn't necessarily stopped FKA Twigs from experimenting with her style. In fact, she revealed that one of her most memorable red carpet moments happened after she suffered a painful beauty blunder.
The look in question? Her Cleopatra-inspired hairstyle at the 2014 Barclaycard Mercury Prize ceremony, in which she donned tight braids and gold-beaded bangs.
"At the time, I'd actually been experimenting with bleaching my eyebrows," the 36-year-old said in British Vogue's Life in Looks video series, posted March 14, "and I'd had an accident and burnt off all the skin on my forehead."
Rather than freak out over the beauty fail, she and her hairstylist Soichi Inagaki turned this into an opportunity to try something new.
"My hairstylist and I came up with this idea that I would have beads hanging really low to cover it up, so I could just be gorgey from here down," she explained. "Actually I think that some of the greatest fashion moments come from a mishap or a mistake, and it turns into a happy accident."
If anything, the "Cellophane" singer doesn't have any regrets about damaging her skin. As she put it, "It's good that I burnt off my eyebrows."
FKA Twigs' style dedication comes as no surprise considering she frequently goes the extra mile in the name of beauty.
After all, she pushed the boundaries once again when she teamed up with Calvin Klein in January on a risqué campaign that showcased her bare body with a shirt slightly draped over. At the time, however, the sexy ad ended up being banned in the U.K. for being "likely to cause offense," per the BBC.
"I do not see the 'stereotypical sexual object' that they have labelled me," FKA wrote in response in a Jan. 10 Instagram. "I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine."
The "Bliss" artist said she felt targeted because there were double standards at play.
"I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality," she continued her message. "Thank you to CK and Mert and Marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to."
She concluded, "I will not have my narrative changed."