Why John Legend Called Fellow The Voice Coaches Useless After This Battle Rounds Performance

Watch : 'Voice' Coaches Diss "Fake Friend" Blake Shelton

These two The Voice contestants are setting fire to the rain to the stage.

Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester leave the NBC reality competition series' coaches totally speechless—and stumped—during the Battle Rounds with their cover of "Rolling in the Deep" in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's March 18 episode.

After the hopefuls give a powerhouse performance with a unique take on the Adele hit, their coach John Legend seeks guidance from Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay to help him make the seemingly impossible decision on who to eliminate and who to send to the Knockout Rounds. However, their rave reviews leave him disappointed.

"Bryan, Nathan, that was absolutely incredible," Reba tells the competitors. "That harmony, oh my gosh it was powerful. Your choreography was flawless. Bryan, I love your style. It's a little quirky, that's what I loved about it. Nathan, powerhouse. John, I don't think I'm any help for you buddy, I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, Chance applauds Nathan's "strong personality and great control," but also compliments Bryan's dynamics and range, adding, "You guys are both really powerful vocalists."