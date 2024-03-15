Why John Legend Called Fellow The Voice Coaches Useless After This Battle Rounds Performance

These two The Voice contestants are setting fire
to the rain to the stage.
Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester leave the NBC reality competition series' coaches totally speechless—and stumped—during the Battle Rounds with their cover of "Rolling in the Deep" in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's March 18 episode.
After the hopefuls give a powerhouse performance with a unique take on the Adele hit, their coach John Legend seeks guidance from Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay to help him make the seemingly impossible decision on who to eliminate and who to send to the Knockout Rounds. However, their rave reviews leave him disappointed.
"Bryan, Nathan, that was absolutely incredible," Reba tells the competitors. "That harmony, oh my gosh it was powerful. Your choreography was flawless. Bryan, I love your style. It's a little quirky, that's what I loved about it. Nathan, powerhouse. John, I don't think I'm any help for you buddy, I'm sorry."
Meanwhile, Chance applauds Nathan's "strong personality and great control," but also compliments Bryan's dynamics and range, adding, "You guys are both really powerful vocalists."
"I think either one of you guys could talk the win," the rapper adds. "I think it was a great performance, that's why everyone was screaming."
And after Dan + Shay can't find one negative critique to give to either of the two, John jokingly ribs his fellow coaches.
"Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?" the Grammy winner quips. "Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible. I loved the physical interaction you had with each other. You also really committed to giving this song a refresh. This version sounded like no other version. You were both A+++."
See if Bryan or Nathan wins the Battle Rounds when The Voice airs Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.
And keep reading to look back at more memorable The Voice contestants.
