Mindy Kaling Shares Surprising Nickname for 3-Year-Old Son Spencer

Watch : BJ Novak Jokes About Past Romance With Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is having a wrinkle on the nickname front.

The Mindy Project star—who is mom to daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3—revealed that while she has a nickname for her toddler, it's not quite sticking as well as she hoped.

"Spike is something we're trying to get going," she told TODAY.com. "People tend to call him Spence or Spencey, but I prefer Spike."

"The problem is…. He's not a Spike," she continued. "He's one of the sweetest little boys and Spike has the connotations of kind of like a punky energy."

However, the 44-year-old knows that when it comes to her daughter, the nickname was spot on.

"Kit has always been so easy," she said of the nickname for Katherine. "But Spencer is harder."

And The Office alum also shared insight into her kids' sweet sibling bond.

"When they're [asked] ‘Who is your best friend?' they say each other, and that is incredibly moving," she said. Adding, "She sat down next to him and he put his head in her lap and she kissed him."