These Crazy-Good Walmart Flash Deals Are Better Than Any Black Friday Sale, But They End Tomorrow

Beautypeak Full Length Mirror
Designed with a unique arched-top frame, this full-length mirror adds minimal-chic vibes to any room it's placed in. The body is made from high-quality float glass that provides clear, undistorted reflection, and it can be left freestanding (it comes with a built-in stand), leaned against the wall, or hung vertically.
Lioncin Office Chair
If you're in the market for a high-quality office chair that won't run your budget dry, this is your sign to add this one to your cart. Available in six gorgeous colors that match with any bedroom or office aesthetic, the chair is crafted from breathable mesh fabric and features an S-shaped design for optimal spinal support.
Prep Naturals Food Storage Containers with Lids - Pack of 50
Make meal prepping as easy as possible with this versatile set of food storage containers. They're safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, and they're perfect for storing, organizing, and traveling with your food. After all, they're water-tight and leak-proof!
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Now that the weather's getting warmer and the days are getting longer, it's the perfect opportunity to spend more time outside just relaxing and vibing. Available in five colors, this under-$200 full patio furniture set includes a bench, two single sofas, and a coffee tabled with a tempered tabletop.
MeritLife Waterproof Mattress Pad
It feels amazing to fall asleep and relax in a clean bed, and mattress protectors can play a big role in making that happen. This highly-rated waterproof mattress pad is made from 100% cotton for breathability, and it's filled with snow down alternative fill for superior comfort.
Mrdoggy Pet Fountain
Keep your fur baby's water fresh all day long with this pet fountain. It's designed with three flow modes, a circulating filtration system, and a stainless steel drinking tray. The fountain is also super quiet and has a low power consumption of two watts, according to the brand.
TopVision 2K QHD Webcam with Microphone and Stand
Upgrade your WFH game with this webcam that's equipped with a microphone and stand. The computer camera features 2K QHD resolution and Plug-and-Play driver-free functionality, and it's compatible with platforms such as Skype, Zoom & more.
Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set
Make sure you're prepared for your next long-haul vacay or weekend getaway with this three-piece luggage set. Lightweight yet durable, these suitcases feature scratch-resistant textured finish, combination locks, roomy interiors with mesh zip pockets & more. The set comes in nine different colors, but four have already sold out — so hurry!
Gevi Electric Coffee Grinder and Spice Grinder with Stainless Steel Blades
Elevate your java-sipping and brewing experience with this electric coffee grinder. The compact design takes up minimal counter and cupboard space — but don't let that fool you. This baby is pretty powerful and can grind coffee beans up to 60g at a time for 12 cups of coffee, according to the brand.
Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Elevate your lawn, patio, or backyard while getting the most bang for your buck with this folding chair. The lounger has an extra wide back that's ideal for decorative pillows or cushions, extra wide arms that can hold snacks & beverages, and a slanted seat that's just perfect for just... relaxing. The chair is also weather-resistant and UV-protected, and it's available for purchase individually or in various sets.
Crosstour WiFi Mini Portable Projector
Turn your blank wall into a home theater with this nifty mini portable projector. Featuring screen mirroring function, the projector seamlessly connects to your phone via the included USB cable or Wi-Fi. The projector's dual speakers support 360° surround stereo sound, making it the perfect tool for viewing movies, cartoons, video games & more.
Ophanie 12-inch Rain Shower Head with Handheld Combo
A rainfall shower makes for a simply luxurious, spa-worthy experience, and now you can get that on the daily with this fan-fave dual shower head. Available in black and chrome, the appliance includes a handheld showerhead with five spray modes, along with a classic rainfall showerhead. The heads are designed with anti-clogging nozzles that deliver high water pressure consistently for a massage & shower experience all in one.
Mulisoft Hair Dryer
Available in green and purple, this versatile hair dryer is the ideal beauty companion for all your hair drying & styling needs. It's foldable, compact & lightweight, and it uses ionic technology to release negative ions that help eliminate frizz while adding shine to your hair as it dries. The dryer is equipped with three temperature and two speed settings.
Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dive into spring cleaning with this four-in-one stick vacuum cleaner. It's designed with a 35-minute cordless running time and a strong suction that helps you thoroughly clean every corner of your home. According to the brand, the vacuum performs well on a wide range of surfaces, including hard floors, carpet, stairs, windowsills, sofas, and beds.
Riousery 2-Tier Dish Rack
On the topic of spring cleaning, bring some extra organization into your kitchen with this two-tier dish drying rack that's as functional as it is aesthetic. The rack has sections for holding plates, bowls, utensils, knives, and even a cutting board.
