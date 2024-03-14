Grab a Slice of Pi Day with These Pie (and Pizza Pie) Making Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's not a lot of holidays that combine math and food, so that's why I get a little excited about March 14th (aka Pi Day), which abbreviates to 3.14 (pi). And whether you're serving up a sweet dessert or putting together a savory pizza, there's no better way to celebrate than with a slice of pie. To get you ready and eating, I've included some baking and cooking essentials that will make the process so much easier. And some of these picks are good enough to eat.

For the pizza lover, there's a limited edition kit with award-winning ingredients, a tote bag, and a recipe booklet. If you're looking to create a pie for the holiday, there's a pie saver that includes containers for individual slices. Why stop there? There's a set of stainless steel bowls with lids that's $36 off the original price and a set of measuring cups and spoons that's 44% off. And if you just want to look cute in the kitchen, there's a floral apron that you'll want to wear all the time.

So, whether you're looking to stock up on your basics or want to upgrade what you have, you'll find something on this list that'll make your baking (and cooking) as easy as pie.