Grab a Slice of Pi Day with These Pie (and Pizza Pie) Making Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's not a lot of holidays that combine math and food, so that's why I get a little excited about March 14th (aka Pi Day), which abbreviates to 3.14 (pi). And whether you're serving up a sweet dessert or putting together a savory pizza, there's no better way to celebrate than with a slice of pie. To get you ready and eating, I've included some baking and cooking essentials that will make the process so much easier. And some of these picks are good enough to eat.
For the pizza lover, there's a limited edition kit with award-winning ingredients, a tote bag, and a recipe booklet. If you're looking to create a pie for the holiday, there's a pie saver that includes containers for individual slices. Why stop there? There's a set of stainless steel bowls with lids that's $36 off the original price and a set of measuring cups and spoons that's 44% off. And if you just want to look cute in the kitchen, there's a floral apron that you'll want to wear all the time.
So, whether you're looking to stock up on your basics or want to upgrade what you have, you'll find something on this list that'll make your baking (and cooking) as easy as pie.
Shop These Pi Day Essentials
Corto x Stanislaus Pizza Kit
With premium ingredients, a recipe booklet, and a cute Baggu tote, the Corto x Stanislaus Pizza Kit is a perfect gift for Mother's Day, Pi Day, or any day where you want to make a tasty pizza (ok, so every day). Plus, the award winning extra virgin olive oil and baby plumb tomatoes will take your homemade pizza to the next level.
KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel
A pizza cutter is one of those must-have items for any kitchen. This roller is sharp, easy to use, and beloved by reviewers who report that it's well-built and sturdy.
Fox Run Saver and Container
This plastic container is the ideal accessory for any pie. It includes 6 individual slices, so portioning off your deliciousness is super easy and it's great for keeping 8-inch and 10-inch pies safe.
Nathalie Lete Helena Apron
It's hard to resist this adorable floral apron with a thick pink ribbon. The pattern is beautiful, it comes with pockets, and reviewers rave that it comes with so many compliments.
Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5
Snag these $56 stainless steel mixing bowls and lids for just $19. The set of five comes in different sizes and they nest into each other for convenient storage.
Laxinis World Stainless Steel Measuring Cups And Measuring Spoons, 10-Piece Set
At 44% off, these measuring cups and spoons are another great deal. The 10-piece set is easy to clean, nests into each other, and features a ring that keeps them all together.
Orblue Pie Server
Slice up another portion of pie with this classic pie server. With serrated edges on both sides, it's perfect for left and right-handed servers, and it features a rust-resistant, ergonomic handle that's comfortable and easy to use.
Sweet Creations Pie Carrier
Bringing your newly baked pie to a dinner party? That task is easy breezy with this plastic pie carrier. It features a secure, locking lid and fits most pie dishes with ease.
Sur La Table Marble Rolling Pin With Handles
Grab this rolling pin for just $29, for a limited time. It's made of naturally cool marble that keeps dough at the ideal temperature and includes convenient handles for rolling. Plus, it comes with a marble cradle for easy storage (and also looks so aesthetically pleasing).
LE TAUCI Ceramic Pie Pans for Baking, Set of 2
These two 9-inch ceramic pie pans are perfect for creating the perfect pie perfectly. They come in four colors, plus they're microwave, oven, and dishwasher-safe.
Folksy Super Kitchen Non-slip Pastry Mat Extra Large with Measurements
With over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this non-slip pastry mat is a popular pick. Shoppers rave about its stability, quality, and how easy it is to clean.
