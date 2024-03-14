Prince William Praises Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid Photoshop Fail

Prince William mentioned his wife's artistic talent during a public engagement amid backlash over an edited photo of her recently released by Kensington Palace.

Mar 14, 2024
Prince William's recent comments about Kate Middleton are raising eyebrows.

Just days after the Princess of Wales issued an apology over a photo many news agencies ultimately pulled citing concerns about its being "manipulated," her husband of over a decade praised her artistry.

While decorating cookies with kids at a youth facility in London March 14, the Prince of Wales was complimented over his artistic skills, prompting him to quickly pointed to his more skilled loved ones. "My wife is the arty one," he admitted, adding, "my children are artier than I am."

His comments come amid controversy over a photo shared on Kensington Palace social media channels on U.K. Mother's Day March 10, in which Kate—who has been out of the spotlight recovering from abdominal surgery—posed alongside their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

Just hours after the image, which was purportedly the first photo of the princess since her January procedure, was posted online, photo agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse issued "kill notices" saying the photo does not meet their editorial standards.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Attend Christmas 2023 Carol Service

A day later, Kensington Palace released a statement from Kate in response to the controversy.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," read the note, posted to X, formerly Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

While Kate has stepped away temporarily from public events, with Kensington Palace announcing in January that she is not due to resume duties until after Easter, she has been photographed out and about twice: On March 11, sitting with William in a Range Rover leaving Windsor Castle, and March 4, riding in another car alongside her mother

 Carole Middleton, also near Windsor.

The latter marking the first public sighting of Kate since she, William and their kids took part in the royal family's public Christmas walk in December 2023, weeks before she underwent her surgery.

The photo controversy and Kate's health battle come amid other shocking royal news this year. Read on to find out more.

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

