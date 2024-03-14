Prince William Praises Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid Photoshop Fail

Prince William's recent comments about Kate Middleton are raising eyebrows.
Just days after the Princess of Wales issued an apology over a photo many news agencies ultimately pulled citing concerns about its being "manipulated," her husband of over a decade praised her artistry.
While decorating cookies with kids at a youth facility in London March 14, the Prince of Wales was complimented over his artistic skills, prompting him to quickly pointed to his more skilled loved ones. "My wife is the arty one," he admitted, adding, "my children are artier than I am."
His comments come amid controversy over a photo shared on Kensington Palace social media channels on U.K. Mother's Day March 10, in which Kate—who has been out of the spotlight recovering from abdominal surgery—posed alongside their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.
Just hours after the image, which was purportedly the first photo of the princess since her January procedure, was posted online, photo agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse issued "kill notices" saying the photo does not meet their editorial standards.
A day later, Kensington Palace released a statement from Kate in response to the controversy.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," read the note, posted to X, formerly Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
While Kate has stepped away temporarily from public events, with Kensington Palace announcing in January that she is not due to resume duties until after Easter, she has been photographed out and about twice: On March 11, sitting with William in a Range Rover leaving Windsor Castle, and March 4, riding in another car alongside her mother
Carole Middleton, also near Windsor.
The latter marking the first public sighting of Kate since she, William and their kids took part in the royal family's public Christmas walk in December 2023, weeks before she underwent her surgery.
The photo controversy and Kate's health battle come amid other shocking royal news this year. Read on to find out more.