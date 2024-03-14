Prince William Praises Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid Photoshop Fail

Watch : Kate Middleton Viral Photo: Agency Addresses Photoshop Claims

Prince William's recent comments about Kate Middleton are raising eyebrows.

Just days after the Princess of Wales issued an apology over a photo many news agencies ultimately pulled citing concerns about its being "manipulated," her husband of over a decade praised her artistry.

While decorating cookies with kids at a youth facility in London March 14, the Prince of Wales was complimented over his artistic skills, prompting him to quickly pointed to his more skilled loved ones. "My wife is the arty one," he admitted, adding, "my children are artier than I am."

His comments come amid controversy over a photo shared on Kensington Palace social media channels on U.K. Mother's Day March 10, in which Kate—who has been out of the spotlight recovering from abdominal surgery—posed alongside their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

Just hours after the image, which was purportedly the first photo of the princess since her January procedure, was posted online, photo agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse issued "kill notices" saying the photo does not meet their editorial standards.