Kali Uchis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Don Toliver

Watch : Kali Uchis Reveals She's Pregnant With First Baby In New Music Video!

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are melting over their latest arrival.

Two months after the "Telepatía" singer announced her pregnancy, the couple has welcomed to their first baby together, a baby boy.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," Kali captioned her March 14 Instagram post featuring footage of them in the hospital with their newborn. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner shared she was expecting in the music video for her song "Tu Corazón Es Mío." In the video that debuted in early January, the "Moonlight" artist was seen baring her baby bump and giving fans an in-depth look at her pregnancy journey.

Alongside a snippet from her video shared to Instagram, Kali gushed over the couple's latest chapter, writing alongside a Jan. 11 post, "Starting our family. Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."