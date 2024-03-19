Olivia Culpo Reveals Her "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Olivia Culpo can cross one important item off of her wedding checklist: her husband-to-be.
As the Culpo Sisters star prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Christian McCaffrey, she shared some of her must-haves for the special day.
"Obviously my groom," Olivia, who announced her engagement to the NFL player in April, recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He definitely has to be there."
"He's a non-negotiable," she said with a laugh. "Groom, family, great weather. Actually, you know what? I'm going to leave the weather part out because whatever happens, happens."
Rain or shine, the model is ready to pop some bottles. "I love champagne, so I need to have a good champagne," Olivia added of her wish list. "I love tequila. Great food and then great friends and good energy. Just fun times."
They'll soon be newlyweds—and business partners. After all, Olivia, 31, and Christian, 27, have teamed up with BODYARMOR for the sports drink brand's "Zero to Hide" campaign.
"This is the first time that we've ever been on set together," Olivia said of shooting for the company's new innovation, BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR. "I love working with him, I love spending time with him, so it felt like a different day at work."
In fact, mixing business with pleasure felt like a no brainer for the couple.
"We love to do things together in the health and wellness world, sauna, cold plunge, getting our electrolytes," she told E!, "all the things that we need to do to feel the best that we can. So this was a perfect fit."
And while the influencer is the real MVP when it comes to spearheading campaigns, it turns out that the San Francisco 49ers star didn't need much help on set.
"He's a pro at this point, he really does know what he's doing," Olivia noted. "He makes it look easy."
Ahead of Olivia and Christian's wedding day, take a walk down memory lane with their cutest pics over the years...