Olivia Culpo Reveals Her "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

As Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding approaches, the Culpo Sisters star shared a list of must-haves for their special day. Plus, learn more about the couple's BODYARMOR collab.

Watch: Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

Olivia Culpo can cross one important item off of her wedding checklist: her husband-to-be.

As the Culpo Sisters star prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Christian McCaffrey, she shared some of her must-haves for the special day.

"Obviously my groom," Olivia, who announced her engagement to the NFL player in April, recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He definitely has to be there."

"He's a non-negotiable," she said with a laugh. "Groom, family, great weather. Actually, you know what? I'm going to leave the weather part out because whatever happens, happens."

Rain or shine, the model is ready to pop some bottles. "I love champagne, so I need to have a good champagne," Olivia added of her wish list. "I love tequila. Great food and then great friends and good energy. Just fun times."

They'll soon be newlyweds—and business partners. After all, Olivia, 31, and Christian, 27, have teamed up with BODYARMOR for the sports drink brand's "Zero to Hide" campaign.

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

"This is the first time that we've ever been on set together," Olivia said of shooting for the company's new innovation, BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR. "I love working with him, I love spending time with him, so it felt like a different day at work."

In fact, mixing business with pleasure felt like a no brainer for the couple.

"We love to do things together in the health and wellness world, sauna, cold plunge, getting our electrolytes," she told E!, "all the things that we need to do to feel the best that we can. So this was a perfect fit."

And while the influencer is the real MVP when it comes to spearheading campaigns, it turns out that the San Francisco 49ers star didn't need much help on set.

"He's a pro at this point, he really does know what he's doing," Olivia noted. "He makes it look easy."

Ahead of Olivia and Christian's wedding day, take a walk down memory lane with their cutest pics over the years...

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

