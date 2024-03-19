Olivia Culpo Reveals Her "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

Olivia Culpo can cross one important item off of her wedding checklist: her husband-to-be.

As the Culpo Sisters star prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Christian McCaffrey, she shared some of her must-haves for the special day.

"Obviously my groom," Olivia, who announced her engagement to the NFL player in April, recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He definitely has to be there."

"He's a non-negotiable," she said with a laugh. "Groom, family, great weather. Actually, you know what? I'm going to leave the weather part out because whatever happens, happens."

Rain or shine, the model is ready to pop some bottles. "I love champagne, so I need to have a good champagne," Olivia added of her wish list. "I love tequila. Great food and then great friends and good energy. Just fun times."

They'll soon be newlyweds—and business partners. After all, Olivia, 31, and Christian, 27, have teamed up with BODYARMOR for the sports drink brand's "Zero to Hide" campaign.