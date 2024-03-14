Olivia Culpo Reveals She Was Dismissed By "At Least 12" Doctors Before Endometriosis Diagnosis

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

There was a time when Olivia Culpo wasn't being heard by her doctors.

The model—who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020 after years of experiencing symptoms—recently revealed how difficult it was for her to receive proper help and care. In fact, the former Miss Universe winner saw "at least 12" doctors before she learned what was causing her health issues.

"I have rectovaginal endometriosis," she said on the March 12 episode of S.H.E. MD's podcast, recalling doctors telling her, "'Are you sure you're wiping correctly? Are you sure that you're really having these symptoms? Painful periods are normal. No, I can't give you an ultrasound right now. Let's just put you on birth control.'"

Rectovaginal endometriosis is one of the most severe forms of the condition, according to Healthline, as it can penetrate deep into the vagina, rectum and the tissue that lies between the two. Endometriosis is a reproductive condition in which the uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus.