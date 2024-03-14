Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to Host Opening Ceremony for 2024 Paris Olympics

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—the Olympics, that is.
Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will kick off the 2024 Paris Games by co-hosting the Opening Ceremony with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.
"I'm so glad we can say it!" the singer said on the March 12 episode of The Tonight Show. "We've been holding this for—I'm not a vault, I hate secrets."
To celebrate, Peyton and Mike even brought Kelly the Olympic Torch on the March 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. And just like the athletes, the trio will have to train before the Olympics. Luckily, Mike gave Kelly and Peyton a stack of reading materials so they're well-versed in each event.
"I'll take boxing and sailing, you take archery and hockey," the former quarterback suggested. "We'll start there."
As for what fans can expect for the Opening Ceremony, the hosts suggested viewers will be saying bonjour to some changes—like the parade route taking place on the river Seine instead of in a coliseum.
"Paris is really doing it in a very Parisian way," Mike noted. "Three and a half miles down the Seine with the athletes in boats, it's gonna be one of the great scenes we've ever seen to start an Olympic Games."
It may not come as a surprise that Mike, Kelly and Peyton are teaming up for the 2024 Olympics. After all, the sportscaster has covered the Olympics before, and the Grammy winner has kicked off her hosting skills with her talk show and award shows. Similarly, the Super Bowl champ has hosted events like the CMA Awards and sports broadcasts like Monday Night Football.
The Opening Ceremony will take place July 26, and the Olympics will run until the August 11 Closing Ceremony, which will be hosted by Mike and Jimmy Fallon.
So get ready for the Paris Games by looking back at Olympic Torchbearers from over the years.
