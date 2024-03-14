Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to Host Opening Ceremony for 2024 Paris Olympics

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will be co-hosting the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—the Olympics, that is. 

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will kick off the 2024 Paris Games by co-hosting the Opening Ceremony with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

"I'm so glad we can say it!" the singer said on the March 12 episode of The Tonight Show. "We've been holding this for—I'm not a vault, I hate secrets."

To celebrate, Peyton and Mike even brought Kelly the Olympic Torch on the March 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. And just like the athletes, the trio will have to train before the Olympics. Luckily, Mike gave Kelly and Peyton a stack of reading materials so they're well-versed in each event. 

"I'll take boxing and sailing, you take archery and hockey," the former quarterback suggested. "We'll start there."

As for what fans can expect for the Opening Ceremony, the hosts suggested viewers will be saying bonjour to some changes—like the parade route taking place on the river Seine instead of in a coliseum.

"Paris is really doing it in a very Parisian way," Mike noted. "Three and a half miles down the Seine with the athletes in boats, it's gonna be one of the great scenes we've ever seen to start an Olympic Games."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

It may not come as a surprise that Mike, Kelly and Peyton are teaming up for the 2024 Olympics. After all, the sportscaster has covered the Olympics before, and the Grammy winner has kicked off her hosting skills with her talk show and award shows. Similarly, the Super Bowl champ has hosted events like the CMA Awards and sports broadcasts like Monday Night Football.

The Opening Ceremony will take place July 26, and the Olympics will run until the August 11 Closing Ceremony, which will be hosted by Mike and Jimmy Fallon

So get ready for the Paris Games by looking back at Olympic Torchbearers from over the years. 

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
1936

Fritz Schilgen lit the cauldron in Berlin during the first Olympic relay 85 years ago. Video footage of his performance was used in Nazi propaganda, according to Inside the Games. The International Olympic Committee later apologized for sharing a video of the event in 2020. The German athlete, who died in 2005 at age 99, again carried the torch in April 1996 ahead of the Atlanta Olympics, igniting the cauldron at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
1948

John Mark was the final torchbearer at the Opening Ceremony of the London Olympics, three years after WWII. He was seen running in front of the VIP stand at Wembley Stadium (best known as the home of the Football Association), while members of the organizing committee gave the British sprinter a round of applause.

Getty Images
1956

Oops! Olympic athlete Guido Caroli took a little spill while bearing the torch at the 1956 Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The Italian speed skater fell onto the ice and "scrambled quickly to his feet to complete his tour of honor," according to the original caption for this archival photo.

Bettmann/Getty Images
1968

From record setter to history maker! Enriqueta Basilio, who was Mexico's record holder for the 80 meter hurdle, became the first woman to light the final flame. The 20 year old was photographed rehearsing in July 1968 (right), before igniting the Olympic cauldron at the Mexico City games in October. During the big moment, she ascended a giant staircase in front of all the spectators (left).

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
1984

For Los Angeles' turn as host, Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson carried the symbolic torch through the Memorial Coliseum, after it had traveled through 42 states in more than 80 days.

Paul Burnett/AP/Shutterstock
1988

Clad in Canada's signature red and white, young figure skater Robyn Perry sparked the flame of the Olympic cauldron during the 1988 Calgary Olympics. She was just 12 years old at the time. 

Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT
1994

His Majesty has entered the building. Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, had the honor of being the final torchbearer at his country's Olympics in the 1990s. The heir apparent was 20 at the time and is now 48 years old, married to Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, and a father of two.

Getty Images
1996

Boxing champ Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 event in Atlanta, Georgia, which marked the Olympics' centennial celebration.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
2002

Gold medal winners of the U.S. hockey team from 1980 were reunited for a special mission at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. They cheered while lighting the flame in USA jerseys. 

Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
2004

Surf's up in Greece: Nikolaos Kaklamanakis won a gold medal for windsurfing in 1996 and was back for more at the Athens Olympics to set fire to the Olympic cauldron.

Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images
2006

Italian skier Stefania Belmondo waved to her fans, while showing off the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony at the Turin Olympics.  

Phil Walter/Getty Images
2008

Olympic gymnast Li Ning put his skills to good use at the Beijing games. The Chinese athlete flew through the air at the memorable Opening Ceremony, while protecting the sacred flame on its last leg.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
2010

From left to right: Paralympic Games athlete Rick Hansen, ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, speed skater Catriona Le May Doan, basketball star Steve Nash and skier Nancy Greene were chosen to light up the arena at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. 

Matt Slocum - Pool/Getty Images
2014

Russian ice skater Irina Rodnina and Russian hockey player Vladislav Tretyak shared the stage at the Sochi Olympics, as they raced to the cauldron to complete their task.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
2016

Long distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima triumphantly lifted the torch over his head at the Rio Olympic games.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images
2018

South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna dressed the part in an icy white ensemble for her moment at the most recent Winter Olympics.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
2021

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka set the 2021 Tokyo Olympics ablaze more than a year after the torch was first lit for the relay. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the games from 2020 to 2021, with the torch being displayed at the Olympic Museum in Tokyo, before she completed its home stretch in July.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

