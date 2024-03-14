Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to Host Opening Ceremony for 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—the Olympics, that is.

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will kick off the 2024 Paris Games by co-hosting the Opening Ceremony with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

"I'm so glad we can say it!" the singer said on the March 12 episode of The Tonight Show. "We've been holding this for—I'm not a vault, I hate secrets."

To celebrate, Peyton and Mike even brought Kelly the Olympic Torch on the March 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. And just like the athletes, the trio will have to train before the Olympics. Luckily, Mike gave Kelly and Peyton a stack of reading materials so they're well-versed in each event.

"I'll take boxing and sailing, you take archery and hockey," the former quarterback suggested. "We'll start there."

As for what fans can expect for the Opening Ceremony, the hosts suggested viewers will be saying bonjour to some changes—like the parade route taking place on the river Seine instead of in a coliseum.