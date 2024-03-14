Lindsay Lohan Embracing Her Postpartum Body Is a Lesson on Self-Love

Lindsay Lohan shared why she's not rushing to "snap back" after welcoming son Luai, 7 months, with husband Bader Shammas. As for her words of wisdom? "Give yourself time."

You'll want to hear these confessions of a new mom.

In fact, Lindsay Lohan—who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas—is opening up about why she's embracing her postpartum body and not rushing to "snap back."

"I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill," the Mean Girls alum candidly told Bustle in an interview published March 14. "I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]."

As she put it, "Give yourself time."

And although the 37-year-old isn't stressing over bouncing back, she knows it's easy to be influenced by unrealistic body standards.

"I feel like everything always comes full circle again," Lindsay said, referring to the weight-loss craze and rise of Ozempic that remind her of the early aughts body ideals, "and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there's pressure."

So, how does Lindsay block out the noise? She simply avoids it.

"My stuff is positive manifestations and baby foods," she explained of the content she's exposed to online. "People, places and things I'm a big believer in, and that definitely has shaped more of who I am today."

The Freaky Friday alum's new life as a mom has even made her want to expand her family. In a preview clip of the March 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she quipped, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.'"

But in all seriousness, the actress doesn't want her son to be an only child.

"I was lucky enough to have a sibling," Lindsay—who is sister to Michael Lohan Jr., 36, Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27—said. "So I want Luai to have that."

Of course, Lindsay isn't the only star to share her postpartum experience. Keep reading to see how celebrities have navigated everything from breastfeeding to loving their bodies.

Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

