Lindsay Lohan Embracing Her Postpartum Body Is a Lesson on Self-Love

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2!

You'll want to hear these confessions of a new mom.

In fact, Lindsay Lohan—who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas—is opening up about why she's embracing her postpartum body and not rushing to "snap back."

"I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill," the Mean Girls alum candidly told Bustle in an interview published March 14. "I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]."

As she put it, "Give yourself time."

And although the 37-year-old isn't stressing over bouncing back, she knows it's easy to be influenced by unrealistic body standards.

"I feel like everything always comes full circle again," Lindsay said, referring to the weight-loss craze and rise of Ozempic that remind her of the early aughts body ideals, "and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there's pressure."