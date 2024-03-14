Lindsay Lohan Embracing Her Postpartum Body Is a Lesson on Self-Love

You'll want to hear these confessions of a new mom.
In fact, Lindsay Lohan—who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas—is opening up about why she's embracing her postpartum body and not rushing to "snap back."
"I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill," the Mean Girls alum candidly told Bustle in an interview published March 14. "I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]."
As she put it, "Give yourself time."
And although the 37-year-old isn't stressing over bouncing back, she knows it's easy to be influenced by unrealistic body standards.
"I feel like everything always comes full circle again," Lindsay said, referring to the weight-loss craze and rise of Ozempic that remind her of the early aughts body ideals, "and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there's pressure."
So, how does Lindsay block out the noise? She simply avoids it.
"My stuff is positive manifestations and baby foods," she explained of the content she's exposed to online. "People, places and things I'm a big believer in, and that definitely has shaped more of who I am today."
The Freaky Friday alum's new life as a mom has even made her want to expand her family. In a preview clip of the March 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she quipped, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.'"
But in all seriousness, the actress doesn't want her son to be an only child.
"I was lucky enough to have a sibling," Lindsay—who is sister to Michael Lohan Jr., 36, Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27—said. "So I want Luai to have that."
