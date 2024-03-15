Nick Cannon Has a Room Solely for "Unique Pillows." See More of His Quirky Home Must-Haves.

We included these products chosen by Nick Cannon because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Nick is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nick Cannon has a knack for finding joy in every day—especially when it comes to decking out his home with quirky and practical finds. He understands the value of a good deal, and he loves to share his budget-friendly discoveries with the world in Amazon live sessions. Who says you need to break the bank to spruce up your living space?
Nick's picks include a kitchen gadget he describes as "awkwardly and bizarrely satisfying" to use. Plus, he found something for a room in his home which is solely dedicated to "unique pillows." Nick's Amazon haul is full of truly amusing and practical finds that you'll enjoy.
Nick Cannon's Home Must-Haves
- Nick's Most Popular Pick: Maipor Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper (
$34$20)
- Nick's Most Affordable Find: Ausaye Sensor Mushroom LED Night Light Plug in Wall Lamp (
$10$8)
Lulu Candles
"Everybody got candles in their crib to get your house smelling good. This is made from complete vegan soy. It's Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood. It is a great deal. It actually does smell really good. There are a lot of good ratings on this. It will have your house hooked up. Get your candle."
Shoppers Agree: Nick's candle has 4,100+ 5-star reviews and comes in 60 scents.
Onxs 3 in 1 Candle Accessory Set
"No more blowing out candles. No, no. That's for the peasants. We don't blow out our candles. We use a candle accessory kit. You can dig out the wick. This is a fun thing to go along with all your candles and keep your whole candle area together."
Shoppers Agree: Nick's pick has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lomao Throw Blanket
"This checkered throw keeps you warm. You know I'm always in my robe and stuff like this. Great deal. We love it. It's extremely soft. You can throw this on the couch, the end of the bed, or in the kids' room. It's easy to clean."
Shoppers Agree: Nick's blanket has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 17 colors and 4 sizes.
Jugbey Knot Pillow Ball
"This thing is really cool, a black knot pillow ball. In my house, I have a pillow room where it's just nothing but unique pillows. You can almost go swimming in the pillows. I need some pillow balls. I'm keeping these."
Nick's Tips: "You can activate pressure points, squash it, squish it, hug it, squeeze it. It's great for therapeutic sensory stress relief. It's great to stretch and get out [muscle] knots."
Other Things to Note: Nick's pillow comes in 3 colors and 10 colors.
Zerzsy 3 PCS Cute Artificial Succulent Plants with Creative Human Shaped Pots
"These are human-shaped potted plants. I love it this is so much. Hang out with your potted plants. These are the most fun plants I've ever seen. I'm not a big plant dude, but I would have these in my office or in other rooms." Choose from 6 colorways.
More From Nick: "They look like they're just chilling. If you got no friends, you can hang out with these guys. The design can set off your office or your bedroom. These could be a great gift."
Yougoals Coasters Cactus Set of 6
"This looks like a potted plant, but it's actually a cactus coaster set. These are very cool coasters to put your drinks on. Or your candles."
RR Round Rich Design Essential Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier With 7 Color LED Lights
"This is a cactus oil diffuser to keep your house smelling well. This gives a very Tuscan type of vibe. This is a humidifier too. It shuts off automatically when it runs out of water. It's very safe."
Other Things to Note: Nick has the cactus diffuser, but you can also get a pineapple, owl, or unicorn. Nick's pick has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kowvowz Cactus Measuring Spoons Set
"Everybody needs some ceramic cactus spoons. If you don't have ceramic cactus spoons, what are you doing with your life? These are great if you're a cook and you're on your Arizona vibes or your desert vibes. You've gotta have this."
Other Things to Note: The pot has writing on the inside so you can use it as a measuring cup.
Ausaye Sensor Mushroom LED Night Light Plug in Wall Lamp
"This is our mushroom LED light. When I say 'mushroom,' I'm talking about the Mario type. Plug the shroom in and you can tell some nice, little stories. This is fun and cool. Very affordable."
Other Things to Note: Nick's light has 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 7 colors. Shoppers gave this night light 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Agirlvct Toothpick Dispenser
"No, this is not a salt and pepper shaker. This is a mushroom toothpick holder. Everybody needs a good toothpick every now and then." You can choose from 3 shapes.
Ototo Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer
"We've got a mushroom fridge deodorizer. Back in the day, we just used to put baking soda in the fridge. It gets rid of all the fridge smell. It's safe and it's cool. It's super affordable."
Maipor Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper
"Gone are the days of chopping your own vegetables with knives. No one does that. That's for peasants. You're no longer cool if you're using a knife. You've gotta get a vegetable chopper. This is awkwardly and bizarrely satisfying."
More From Nick: "Everybody loves diced vegetables if you're making a salad or soup. It also has a shredder, but I'm more into chopping stuff. I'll be chopping vegetables all day. This is so much fun. Forget videogames, this is where it's at. It's like Fruit Ninja in real life. My favorite item of the day is definitely the vegetable chopper and my little plant homies."
Shoppers Agree: Nick's pick has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
