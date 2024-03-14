Hurry, Lululemon Just Added New Styles to Their We Made Too Much Section—Score $39 Align Leggings & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The girlies that get it, probably wear Lululemon—and that's why the brand has garnered such a massive cult following. Whether you're working from home, running errands, or exercising, the activewear brand has managed to create pieces using their iconic buttery soft, high-performance fabrics that work both on and off the court. Which is no wonder why everyone seems to be obsessed with the brand (including us obvi), but the only thing stopping us from buying every single item from their clothing section is its price tag. Granted, we're big believers in investing in your clothes or other luxury household items to get the most bang for your buck, and Lululemon is a brand we constantly keep an eye on with their new drops. But if you're itching to buy more without going over your budget, we've got some news for you besties.
In case you weren't aware, Lululemon has a ‘We Made Too Much' section, where they constantly drop a bunch of new styles for less. We're talking $39 Align leggings, $49 tennis dresses, $39 V-neck bras, and much more—let's just say you won't want to miss out on snagging these major scores. Just make sure to step on it because these pieces are bound to sell out quick. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop our top picks below.
The Best Lululemon Finds Right Now
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Flared pants are back and they're not going anywhere, so why not grab a pair of these high-rise flared pants to stay on trend? Not only do they look oh-so-chic, they're also great pants to wear when you're looking to change things up at the gym.
Align V-Neck Bra Light Support
Crafted from Lululemon's luxuriously soft Nulu fabric, this v-neck bra features a chic scoop back, ideal for your low-impact workouts such as yoga or hot girl walks. Its stretchy, moisture-wicking design also ensures comfort and freshness throughout your activities.
Court Crush Tennis Dress
Stay flawless on and off the court with this chic tennis dress from Lululemon. Made from a moisture-wicking and quick-dry fabric, it's perfect for sweaty workouts and comes in three colors.
Align High-Rise Pant
These are the one and only, Align leggings. Every girl wants them, needs them, and we can't blame them. Score these coveted leggings for only $39 before it's too late—trust us, they will sell out!!
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
You can never have enough hoodies lying around, and this Scuba oversized hoodie will keep you cozy as the weather starts to change. It also comes in leopard print.
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Whether you're hitting the tennis court or simply embracing athleisure, this skirt has you covered. Designed for performance, it's quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and offers stretchy comfort, complete with a built-in liner for added support.
Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short
If you can't stop obsessing over the cargo trend (guilty!), we recommend trying something new and reaching for these cute cargo shorts. We love the two pastel colorway options that are perfect for spring, and offer plenty of pocket space.
It's Rulu Cropped Half Zip
Trust us, you're going to look so cute running in this cropped half-zip made from Lululemon's sweat-wicking Rulu fabric. The best part? It also features a zippered pocket to keep your cards and keys safe.
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Made from Lululemon's buttery-soft ribbed Nulu fabric, this asymmetrical yoga tank is the perfect staple workout top you can pair with anything. It provides light support for A/B cups and is meant for low-impact activities (or lounging around).
Softstreme Scoop-Neck Bra
If all you're looking for is a comfy bra to lounge in, snag this Softstreme scoop-neck bra immediately. It features a stretchy ruched underband and comes in a cute Rose hue.
Does Lululemon have sales?
Unfortunately, Lululemon does not have sales very often. Thankfully, you can find great prices in their We Made Too Much section.
How much is Lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all Lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does Lululemon have return fees?
Returns at Lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is Lululemon's most popular product?
There are many Lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
