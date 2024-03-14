Hurry, Lululemon Just Added New Styles to Their We Made Too Much Section—Score $39 Align Leggings & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The girlies that get it, probably wear Lululemon—and that's why the brand has garnered such a massive cult following. Whether you're working from home, running errands, or exercising, the activewear brand has managed to create pieces using their iconic buttery soft, high-performance fabrics that work both on and off the court. Which is no wonder why everyone seems to be obsessed with the brand (including us obvi), but the only thing stopping us from buying every single item from their clothing section is its price tag. Granted, we're big believers in investing in your clothes or other luxury household items to get the most bang for your buck, and Lululemon is a brand we constantly keep an eye on with their new drops. But if you're itching to buy more without going over your budget, we've got some news for you besties.

In case you weren't aware, Lululemon has a ‘We Made Too Much' section, where they constantly drop a bunch of new styles for less. We're talking $39 Align leggings, $49 tennis dresses, $39 V-neck bras, and much more—let's just say you won't want to miss out on snagging these major scores. Just make sure to step on it because these pieces are bound to sell out quick. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop our top picks below.