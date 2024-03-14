Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Is All of Us Watching Love is Blind

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Jimmy Admits He’s Interested in DATING AD (Exclusive)

It turns out, Love is Blind might just be the great equalizer.

After all, just as the Netflix reality show gripped the nation, so too has it had Hollywood celebrities on the edge of their seat—and none more so than Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma. In fact, the Winnekta Bowling League frontman—who recently underwent a vasectomy—went on a medicine-induced direct messaging spree with the season six cast, all of which he shared via screenshot to his March 13 Instagram Story.

For cast member Laura Dadisman, referring to the scene where she tracked her then-fiancé Jeramey Lutinski's phone location, he wrote, "Laura boo you were so smart with that damn Apple Watch."

He also exchanged messages with Jeramey himself—during which he called the cast member out for his bare bones kitchen—and attempted to FaceTime him. Unfortunately, Jeramey was unavailable in the moment, telling Matthew alongisde a laughing emoji, "I'll call you back in a bit, still on calls ha."

Matthew also had words for one of the seasons most talked-about couples: now-exes Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell. For the latter, he began with a simple, "Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea."

And when she responded with, "Awww man fan girling but embarrassed," he had to put a pause on their conversation, writing, "Hopping into therapy but we've got a lot of bases to cover."