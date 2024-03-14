Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Is All of Us Watching Love is Blind

It turns out, Love is Blind might just be the great equalizer.
After all, just as the Netflix reality show gripped the nation, so too has it had Hollywood celebrities on the edge of their seat—and none more so than Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma. In fact, the Winnekta Bowling League frontman—who recently underwent a vasectomy—went on a medicine-induced direct messaging spree with the season six cast, all of which he shared via screenshot to his March 13 Instagram Story.
For cast member Laura Dadisman, referring to the scene where she tracked her then-fiancé Jeramey Lutinski's phone location, he wrote, "Laura boo you were so smart with that damn Apple Watch."
He also exchanged messages with Jeramey himself—during which he called the cast member out for his bare bones kitchen—and attempted to FaceTime him. Unfortunately, Jeramey was unavailable in the moment, telling Matthew alongisde a laughing emoji, "I'll call you back in a bit, still on calls ha."
Matthew also had words for one of the seasons most talked-about couples: now-exes Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell. For the latter, he began with a simple, "Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea."
And when she responded with, "Awww man fan girling but embarrassed," he had to put a pause on their conversation, writing, "Hopping into therapy but we've got a lot of bases to cover."
To Chelsea's former fiancé, he wrote, "Jimmy you can't friend the request the other chick what are you doing," prompting a response, alongside laughing emojis, of, "Bro."
For Trevor Sova—who has recently been accused of having a girlfriend before the show filmed—Matthew wrote, "Trevor wake up I have so many questions for you."
Matthew—who is dad to Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with a baby on the way, as well as Hilary's 11-year-old son Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—also made sure that the dating show was reaching all possible audiences.
He sent a variation of the phrase, "You watching this shit?" to the Bachelor franchise's official Instagram account, as well as to both Michelle and Barack Obama. The former First Lady appears to have even replied to Matthew's Story of his message to Barack with, according to screenshots, "lol I love this."
But just as all good things must some day come to an end, so too did Matthew's Story spree. He eventually wrote, "Alright the meds wore off and I'm gonna get back to raising my kids and s--t. Good times."
The Billboard Music Award winner's Love Is Blind deep dive did occur on the same day the season six reunion aired, which checked in on the status of the various couples.
Over a year since filming, only Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés—who were the only couple to get married on the show—remain together.
To see where the many Love is Blind couples of seasons gone by stand today, keep reading.