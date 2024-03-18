Julia Fox's OMG Fashun Is Like Project Runway on Steroids in Jaw-Dropping Trailer

If you thought you'd already seen Julia Fox's most daring looks ever, think again.
In fact, the style icon is proving anything—literally anything—can be fashion in the jaw-dropping trailer for her upcoming E! reality competition series OMG Fashun.
As judge Law Roach announces in the preview, "You're designing for the ultimate muse: Julia Fox." But it won't be easy, as the up-and-coming designers must use the most unconventional of materials to construct a red carpet-worthy look for the Uncut Gems actress in each challenge.
But as Law sees it, "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure."
Meanwhile, Julia notes, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."
The first look also teases a bevy of celebrity guest appearances, including The Traitors and Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, theater producer Jordan Roth, drag legend Violet Chachki, actress Tommy Dorfman, actress and comedian Pretty Vee, fashion model and social media sensation Wisdom Kaye, Editor-in-Chief of Nylon magazine Lauren McCarthy and Julia's stylist Briana Andalore.
So what's at stake for the disruptive competitors?
"One of you will go home with a $10,000 prize," Julia teases, "and the other will go home with a quarter and this necklace. I'm gonna keep the quarter actually, I might need it for parking."
Check out the sickening trailer above for a preview of everything to come.
As Julia previously teased of the E! series, the competition perfectly reflects her passion for pushing the boundaries when it comes to style expression.
"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," the 34-year-old announced Feb. 1. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"
OMG Fashun premieres with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.
And keep reading to relive Fox's most iconic and daring looks of all time.