Julia Fox's OMG Fashun Is Like Project Runway on Steroids in Jaw-Dropping Trailer

See Julia Fox and stylist Law Roach challenge up-and-coming designers to turn "trash into treasure" by creating insane looks out of unconventional materials in new sneak peek at the E! series.

By Brett Malec Mar 18, 2024 5:00 PMTags
Fashion 2024TVReality TVShowsNBCUJulia FoxOMG Fashun
Watch: NEW SERIES: OMG Fashun Superteaser with Julia Fox

If you thought you'd already seen Julia Fox's most daring looks ever, think again.

In fact, the style icon is proving anything—literally anything—can be fashion in the jaw-dropping trailer for her upcoming E! reality competition series OMG Fashun.

As judge Law Roach announces in the preview, "You're designing for the ultimate muse: Julia Fox." But it won't be easy, as the up-and-coming designers must use the most unconventional of materials to construct a red carpet-worthy look for the Uncut Gems actress in each challenge.

But as Law sees it, "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure."

Meanwhile, Julia notes, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."

The first look also teases a bevy of celebrity guest appearances, including The Traitors and Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, theater producer Jordan Roth, drag legend Violet Chachki, actress Tommy Dorfman, actress and comedian Pretty Vee, fashion model and social media sensation Wisdom Kaye, Editor-in-Chief of Nylon magazine Lauren McCarthy and Julia's stylist Briana Andalore.

So what's at stake for the disruptive competitors?

photos
Project Runway Winners: Where Are They Now?

"One of you will go home with a $10,000 prize," Julia teases, "and the other will go home with a quarter and this necklace. I'm gonna keep the quarter actually, I might need it for parking."

Check out the sickening trailer above for a preview of everything to come.

As Julia previously teased of the E! series, the competition perfectly reflects her passion for pushing the boundaries when it comes to style expression.

E!

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," the 34-year-old announced Feb. 1. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"

OMG Fashun premieres with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.

And keep reading to relive Fox's most iconic and daring looks of all time.

Trending Stories

1

Cara Delevingne's Parents Reveal Cause of Her Devastating House Fire

2

Tallulah Willis Shares Autism Diagnosis

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yee-Haw

Fox struts the streets of Paris in a revealing cowboy-inspired look complete with an oversized cowboy hat.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sexy Robot

The OMG Fashun host made jaws drop while arriving to Mugler's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in a nude body suit with silver feathers and futuristic jewels on her face.

Peter White/Getty Images

Cinched for the Gods

The style icon attends the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a masterfully constructed corset gown. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Cara Delevingne's Parents Reveal Cause of Her Devastating House Fire

2

Tallulah Willis Shares Autism Diagnosis

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

4
Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update After Kyle Richards Split

5

Shocking Stories About Nickelodeon's Dark Side in Quiet on Set