Julia Fox's OMG Fashun Is Like Project Runway on Steroids in Jaw-Dropping Trailer

Watch : NEW SERIES: OMG Fashun Superteaser with Julia Fox

If you thought you'd already seen Julia Fox's most daring looks ever, think again.

In fact, the style icon is proving anything—literally anything—can be fashion in the jaw-dropping trailer for her upcoming E! reality competition series OMG Fashun.

As judge Law Roach announces in the preview, "You're designing for the ultimate muse: Julia Fox." But it won't be easy, as the up-and-coming designers must use the most unconventional of materials to construct a red carpet-worthy look for the Uncut Gems actress in each challenge.

But as Law sees it, "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure."

Meanwhile, Julia notes, "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."

The first look also teases a bevy of celebrity guest appearances, including The Traitors and Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, theater producer Jordan Roth, drag legend Violet Chachki, actress Tommy Dorfman, actress and comedian Pretty Vee, fashion model and social media sensation Wisdom Kaye, Editor-in-Chief of Nylon magazine Lauren McCarthy and Julia's stylist Briana Andalore.

So what's at stake for the disruptive competitors?