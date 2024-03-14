Regina King Details Her Grief Journey After Son Ian's Death

Watch : Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. in Touching Post

Content warning: this article features mentions of suicide.

Regina King is sharing what she has learned about grief after losing her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

"Grief is a journey," the Oscar winner told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a March 14 interview. "I understand that grief is love that has no place to go. I know that it's important to me to honor Ian, the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me."

Ian—whom the actress shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.—died by suicide in January 2022, days after his 26th birthday. Regina reflected on her son's mental health battle while sharing her perspective on stigma surrounding depression.

"When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way and they expect it to look heavy," the If Beale Street Could Talk actress noted. "People expect to have to experience this and not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian's choice—which I respect and understand, that he didn't want to be here anymore—and that's a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian's journey."