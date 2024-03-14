Regina King Details Her Grief Journey After Son Ian's Death

Content warning: this article features mentions of suicide.
Regina King is sharing what she has learned about grief after losing her son, Ian Alexander Jr.
"Grief is a journey," the Oscar winner told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a March 14 interview. "I understand that grief is love that has no place to go. I know that it's important to me to honor Ian, the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me."
Ian—whom the actress shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.—died by suicide in January 2022, days after his 26th birthday. Regina reflected on her son's mental health battle while sharing her perspective on stigma surrounding depression.
"When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way and they expect it to look heavy," the If Beale Street Could Talk actress noted. "People expect to have to experience this and not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian's choice—which I respect and understand, that he didn't want to be here anymore—and that's a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian's journey."
And in the wake of Ian's death, the 53-year-old recalled being "so angry with God."
"Why would that weight be given to Ian?" she added. "Of all of the things that we had gone through, with the therapy, psychiatrists and programs, and Ian was like, 'I'm tired of talking, Mom.'"
And the One Night in Miami... director still struggles with guilt. "When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, 'What could I have done so that wouldn't have happened?'"
She continued, "I know that I share this grief with everyone. But no one else is Ian's mom. Only me. And so, it's mine and the sadness will never go away. It will always be with me."
Regina even dedicated her performance in the upcoming film Shirley, in which she plays trailblazing Black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, to her son.
"My favorite thing about myself," she said, "is being Ian's mom."