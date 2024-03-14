Grey’s Anatomy Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Memories Before Season 20 Premiere

Nobody knows where they might end up.
Especially the Grey's Anatomy cast, who are in disbelief that Shonda Rhimes' breakthrough show will premiere its 20th season on ABC March 14. In E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, the cast, including remaining original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., reflection what the series means to them—and the fans.
"I was coming into this untitled Shonda Rhimes project," Chandra, who plays Miranda Bailey, recalled. "It was never going to go anywhere, but the pilot was going to help me pay off my credit cards."
And James, the actor behind Richard Weber, added, "Looking around and seeing all these amazing actors that I had been fans of, to take this journey with them, I think that was what I was most excited about as an actor."
Meanwhile, Chris Carmack, who joined as Atticus "Link" Lincoln in 2018, touched on how special it felt to be welcomed onto the show in its 15th season.
"I remember watching the pilot of Grey's Anatomy a long time ago and thinking I'd love to be a part of it," he said. "And now, I wish I could go back in time and tell that version of myself it's going to happen."
Kim Raver, who plays Teddy Altman, also reflected on the warm welcome she received from Sandra Oh, who played Cristina Yang for 10 seasons, when she stepped onto the OR floor Season 6.
"She walked all the way around the table," she explained. "And gave me a huge hug and it was sort of from that moment, I was like ‘Oh, welcome to Grey's Anatomy.'"
And while Ellen Pompeo stepped back from a main role on the show after 19 seasons playing Meredith Grey, she also gave a message to the series' biggest supporters. "Going into the 20th season," she added. "I'd like to say to the fans, thank you."
However, Grey's fans will be pleased to know that Ellen will continue as the show's narrator and occasional guest star, and the new season will also have reprisal appearances from Alex Landi, who portrays Nico Kim and Jessica Capshaw, who played Arizona Robbins on the series for ten years.
Last year's 19th season of Grey's Anatomy signified a new generation with an entire new intern class—including actors Nico Terho and Midori Francis—scrubbing in. The series also welcomes two newcomers this year, Natalie Morales, who will play a pediatric surgeon, and Freddy Miyares, who will play a patient.
Of course, there are still some fan favorite surgeons who will continue to don their scrub caps including Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt.
And since it has been 20 years of Grey's, even dedicated fans may be in need of a refresher on who has previously scrubbed out. Read on for a look at all the departed doctors.