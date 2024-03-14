Save $60 on the TikTok-Viral Touchless Vacuum That Makes Sweeping Fun & Easy

"This vacuum is fantastic for our home. All you do, is sweep your floor and right into this machine. We have heart and back issues, so this item has saved us a lot of work!"

"I have had this vac now for a year and a half and I can't say enough good things about it. I have a 2 year old black Lab that manufactures fur for a living. It's so nice to be able to sweep the floors quickly (my apt has no carpet and I have last minute visitors all the time). It's a great supplement to weekly vacuuming. It shocks me when it's time to clean it out how much it actually holds in there and the vac itself is very easy to clean by the way. Totally worth purchasing!!"

"I waited 9 months to review this item. I just wasn't sure that it'd last and not lose suction. I've been proven wrong, and I'm happy about it. This still has great suction. I just sweep up to it, push the button and in it goes. I love it. This item is really a back and knee saver. I highly recommend it."

"We have 3 dogs and hardwood floors, I sweep up more dog hair than a hair salon! I received this product literally within days , the packing was superb , directions extremely easy and the suction of this vac is amazing! Quite pleased with the product , the expedience and ease of using QVC! They just found a new customer!"

"This EYEVAC is the perfect vacuum! I have two pups and they drag everything into the house and this vacuum has been a life saver. Very strong suction, picks up leaves, small debris, dust, hair etc.... I have recommended to every pet own I know."

"This is the PERFECT vacuum for anyone who has pets. I have two Saint Bernards and I used to spend hours dragging a heavy vacuum cleaner around and filling up expensive replacement bags. This just sits on my floor and I sweep everything to it. It is very powerful and also sleek and attractive. Almost looks like a humidifier. This is honestly one of the best purchases I have made from QVC."

"Don't go another day without the EyeVac. This is the best invention since sliced bread. I put mine in my entry from the garage where the family is constantly bringing the outside in with them. I just have to sweep the dirt right up to the vac and it sucks up every little speck of dust there is. There is no other word than AWESOME for this wonderful piece of equipment."