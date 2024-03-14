Save $60 on the TikTok-Viral Touchless Vacuum That Makes Sweeping Fun & Easy

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
There's nothing quite like the feeling of satisfaction of looking around your spotless home after spending hours vacuuming, sweeping, and organizing. But, there's also nothing quite like the feeling of annoyance and dread that settles in starting the next day, when you realize that no matter how careful you are, your floors are once again filling up with pet fur, hair, dust, crumbs, & who knows what else. All of a sudden, the task of maneuvering a bulky vacuum or constantly bending down and emptying your dustpan seems like so much bigger of a hassle than it was the last time. Ultimately, you end up torn between having a clean home or saving your sanity (and your back & knees).
What if we told you that it's possible to have both? And, that you could save $60 while you're at it? As it turns out, QVC is currently having a major sale on the EyeVac sensor-activated vacuum that's widely beloved by shoppers and the internet alike. If you've never heard of this vacuum or seen it somewhere on TikTok, this is the perfect time to introduce it. The nifty, aesthetic vacuum makes sweeping a snap using infrared technology that detects when things like crumbs or dust are in front of it and instantly pulls them into its easy-clean bin. It's the ideal tool for quick clean-ups on the go, so you can ditch the dustpan and keep your big vacuum in the closet.
EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum
Say goodbye to your dustpan and make sweeping a breeze with this sensor-activated vacuum. Using infrared technology, the EyeVac home vacuum senses when dirt, dust, and crumbs are swept in front of it and automatically pulls them into the easy-to-clean bin.
This touchless vacuum is available in three neutral colors that blend seamlessly with any home decor. But, you can only get the taupe color (pictured) from QVC exclusively until August 1, 2024!
If you're wondering about how the EyeVac vacuum actually performs, check out some of the rave reviews that QVC shoppers have written about their experience using it.
EyeVac Home Vacuum Reviews
"This vacuum is fantastic for our home. All you do, is sweep your floor and right into this machine. We have heart and back issues, so this item has saved us a lot of work!"
"I have had this vac now for a year and a half and I can't say enough good things about it. I have a 2 year old black Lab that manufactures fur for a living. It's so nice to be able to sweep the floors quickly (my apt has no carpet and I have last minute visitors all the time). It's a great supplement to weekly vacuuming. It shocks me when it's time to clean it out how much it actually holds in there and the vac itself is very easy to clean by the way. Totally worth purchasing!!"
"I waited 9 months to review this item. I just wasn't sure that it'd last and not lose suction. I've been proven wrong, and I'm happy about it. This still has great suction. I just sweep up to it, push the button and in it goes. I love it. This item is really a back and knee saver. I highly recommend it."
"We have 3 dogs and hardwood floors, I sweep up more dog hair than a hair salon! I received this product literally within days , the packing was superb , directions extremely easy and the suction of this vac is amazing! Quite pleased with the product , the expedience and ease of using QVC! They just found a new customer!"
"This EYEVAC is the perfect vacuum! I have two pups and they drag everything into the house and this vacuum has been a life saver. Very strong suction, picks up leaves, small debris, dust, hair etc.... I have recommended to every pet own I know."
"This is the PERFECT vacuum for anyone who has pets. I have two Saint Bernards and I used to spend hours dragging a heavy vacuum cleaner around and filling up expensive replacement bags. This just sits on my floor and I sweep everything to it. It is very powerful and also sleek and attractive. Almost looks like a humidifier. This is honestly one of the best purchases I have made from QVC."
"Don't go another day without the EyeVac. This is the best invention since sliced bread. I put mine in my entry from the garage where the family is constantly bringing the outside in with them. I just have to sweep the dirt right up to the vac and it sucks up every little speck of dust there is. There is no other word than AWESOME for this wonderful piece of equipment."
Looking to shop more solutions to upgrade your home? Here's how to deep clean every part of your bed, from the mattress & sheets to pillows, covers & more!