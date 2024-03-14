It’s Your Lucky Day! Get Up to 80% off at Anthropologie, With Deals Starting at Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fans of Anthropologie know that finding pieces under $100 can be challenging, unless of course you're a pro at sifting through their sale section, which is full of hot deals. If this sounds like you, consider it your lucky day, because from now until St. Patrick's Day, you can enjoy an extra 40% off sale styles. When you do the girl math, that means you'll be able to score up to 81% off the chicest pieces — aka potential savings of over $100! Those are some can't-miss Anthropologie discounts. Don't believe us? Here's proof.
You can snag this $148 mock-neck mini dress for just $36 (76% off), these $259 cargo style denim pants for $48 (81% off), and this $118 sexy mesh midi skirt for $48 (60% off). Apart from transitional pieces that'll take you from winter to spring and elevated basics that you'll wear on the daily, this sale is also a great time to get a head start on wedding season. Whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or a wedding guest, this Anthropologie sale has dresses for everyone in attendance at unbeatable prices.
If you're ready to start spring with a bang, let Anthropologie lend you a hand. Keep reading for a list of the best deals at Anthropologie, where you can get up to 81% off.
By Anthropologie Mock-Neck Mini Dress
With its cap sleeves and ribbed details, this mock-neck mini dress is a great piece to have on deck during the winter to spring transition. It's available in two colors and extended sizes.
Urban Originals Like No Other Tote
Large enough to fit a laptop, this roomy tote is the perfect bag to take to the office. The vegan leather bag comes in a deep wine hue, plus you can carry it via the top handles or shoulder strap.
Maeve Twist-Back Tank
This slightly cropped tank features a keyhole design in the back for an elevated take on a classic staple. There really isn't anywhere that you can't wear this tank. Choose from three colors.
By Anthropologie Sheer Sunburst Dress
Summer is nearly here, which is probably why this midi dress is calling our name. With its flattering ruched details and asymmetrical hem, the styling possibilities with this dress are endless.
Timmie Faux-Leather Slouchy Shoulder Bag
You heard it here first – boho chic is back and all over the runways and this slouchy shoulder bag is the best way to get in on the trend. It comes in three gorgeous shades and easily fits all of your daily essentials.
PAIGE Jolie Coated Mid-Rise Cargo Jeans
These cargo pants offer a chicer silhouette than their baggier counterparts, but still have the distinct pockets we love. This pair is coated, for a sleek finish that's sure to stand out.
The Naomi Ponte Wide-Leg Flare Pants by Maeve
With their tapered flare design and high-waisted silhouette, these pants are versatile enough to take you from the office to a trendy lounge for drinks with your girlfriends. Choose from two colors and four inseam lengths.
By Anthropologie High-Slit Sheer Midi Skirt
This lined midi skirt features a sheer mesh fabric and a subtle slit for an effortlessly sexy look. Not to mention, it's super versatile, pairing well with a chunky knit sweater, basic white tee, or cheeky crop top.
By Anthropologie East West Long-Sleeve Top
An elevated take on a plain white tee, this long-sleeve top is made from an ultra-soft fabric that you'll want to wear every day. The bell sleeves and boxy fit means this top is equal parts comfy and chic.
What are the current discounts at Anthropologie?
Currently, Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off the sale section. No promo code is needed. Your discount will automatically apply at checkout.
What is Anthropologie's returns policy?
For Anthropologie merchandise returned within 30 days of the purchase date, a refund will be issued to the original form of payment at the original selling price. If returned after 30 days, a merchandise credit will be issued at the original selling price.
Does Anthropologie have free returns for online orders?
You can return or exchange online orders by mail or at an Anthropologie store. For mailed returns, a $5.95 fee will be deducted from your refund for most mailed returns. If you prefer to return your order at a store, you can find your nearest Anthropologie store location here.
Are there any Anthropologie promo codes?
At the moment, there are no Anthropologie promo codes. However, you can get an extra 40% off the sale section. No promo code is needed. Your discount will automatically apply at checkout.
How much is Anthropologie shipping?
Anthropologie orders ship for free when you spend $50+. Otherwise, shipping costs vary by order total. Anthropologie standard shipping ranges from $6.95-$15.95.