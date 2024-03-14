It’s Your Lucky Day! Get Up to 80% off at Anthropologie, With Deals Starting at Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fans of Anthropologie know that finding pieces under $100 can be challenging, unless of course you're a pro at sifting through their sale section, which is full of hot deals. If this sounds like you, consider it your lucky day, because from now until St. Patrick's Day, you can enjoy an extra 40% off sale styles. When you do the girl math, that means you'll be able to score up to 81% off the chicest pieces — aka potential savings of over $100! Those are some can't-miss Anthropologie discounts. Don't believe us? Here's proof.

You can snag this $148 mock-neck mini dress for just $36 (76% off), these $259 cargo style denim pants for $48 (81% off), and this $118 sexy mesh midi skirt for $48 (60% off). Apart from transitional pieces that'll take you from winter to spring and elevated basics that you'll wear on the daily, this sale is also a great time to get a head start on wedding season. Whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or a wedding guest, this Anthropologie sale has dresses for everyone in attendance at unbeatable prices.

If you're ready to start spring with a bang, let Anthropologie lend you a hand. Keep reading for a list of the best deals at Anthropologie, where you can get up to 81% off.