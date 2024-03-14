Lindsay Lohan Reveals the Real Reason She Left Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan detailed what exactly led her to leave Hollywood—and not return for over a decade.

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans more than just a clue about why she stepped back from the spotlight.

More than a decade after the Mean Girls star quite literally left Hollywood, moving first to London before settling in Dubai, she shared insight into life in the public eye and why her departure was a much needed change.

"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," Lindsay told Bustle in an interview published March 14. "I wish that part didn't happen."

The Freaky Friday star continued, "I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"

And indeed, prior to her temporary departure from the industry, Lindsay's life was often the focus of incessant paparazzi coverage and speculation—something she says is different than what younger stars go through today. 

"Social media is so different now than when I was younger, that everyone has control of their own story," she reflected, though it doesn't mean she's picking up a tabloid magazine anytime soon. "I don't really pay attention to that. I don't really read stuff that comes out either. 'Cause I know how it works, so there's no point. And if you immerse yourself in that stuff, you're just going to get lost, and it can just do so much to you."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

But while Lindsay was away from viewers' TV screens for so long, the 37-year-old has made her return over the last few years in a big way. Not only did she make a cameo appearance in the 2023 musical remake of her classic film Mean Girls, but she also signed a two-movie deal with Netflix, which began with 2022's Falling for Christmas and the upcoming film Irish Wish

Though this time around, the Parent Trap star has another factor to consider: her 8-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas. In fact, her newborn has already lent Lindsay a more methodical outlook when it comes to which projects she signs on to.

"I want to do things that my son can see," she told E! News earlier this month. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

She added, "It's a learning process—I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

But even as she navigates the learning curve of parenthood, she is already looking towards the future—and baby number two. 

"I was lucky enough to have a sibling," Lindsay—who is sister to Michael Lohan Jr., 36, Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27—said on the March 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I want Luai to have that."

She added, with a laugh, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.'"

Instagram
July 2023: No parent trap here: Lindsay is a Mom

The Get a Clue actress has given birth to her first baby with Bader, her rep confirmed to E! News. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
March 2023: Not Just a Regular Mom, But a Cool Mom

The Life-Size alum announced the beginning of the couple's biggest chapter yet: The journey of parenthood. In a March 14 Instagram post announcing the news, Lindsay wrote that the pair are "blessed and excited" to be welcoming a baby.

Instagram
October 2022: The Limit on Love Does Not Exist

After making her official return to acting, the Falling for Christmas star noted that she had an amazing support system around her—which of course, included Bader.
 

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. "Just the best. And my family."
 

As Lindsay put it, she's grateful for the circle of people she has in her life today.
 

"I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people," she added. "That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

August 2022: More Than Just Her Luck

A little more than one month after announcing their marriage, the 36-year-old shared a rare glimpse at quality time spent as newlyweds. Alongside an August 23 Instagram photo snapped of the couple in London, Lindsay wrote that she was at the "Home of the queen with my [crown emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
July 2022: Confessions of a Married Queen

Lindsay took fans by surprise when she shared referred to Bader as her "husband" in a sweet dedication posted to social media. (Her rep also confirmed to E! News that the two did indeed tie the knot.

 

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote, in part, in her July 2 Instagram post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Instagram
November 2021: We’ve Got a Clue

After three years of dating, the Get a Clue star announced her engagement to her boyfriend at the time, Bader, captioning her Instagram post featuring her stunning ring, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
 
Though not much is known about their initial meet cute, Bader resides in Dubai, where Lindsay has also lived for the past few years. According to his Linkedin profile at the time of their engagement, Bader worked as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse.

