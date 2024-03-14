Lindsay Lohan Reveals the Real Reason She Left Hollywood

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2!

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans more than just a clue about why she stepped back from the spotlight.

More than a decade after the Mean Girls star quite literally left Hollywood, moving first to London before settling in Dubai, she shared insight into life in the public eye and why her departure was a much needed change.

"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," Lindsay told Bustle in an interview published March 14. "I wish that part didn't happen."

The Freaky Friday star continued, "I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"

And indeed, prior to her temporary departure from the industry, Lindsay's life was often the focus of incessant paparazzi coverage and speculation—something she says is different than what younger stars go through today.