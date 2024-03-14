Love Is Blind's Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata Join Perfect Match Season 2

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Already missing Love Is Blind? Well, this might be the perfect time to announce you'll be seeing some of its former cast members on another show.

During the season six reunion, it was announced that Micah Lussier, Izzy Zapata and Jessica Vestal will appear on season two of Perfect Match.

"I had so much fun being a part of season one," Nick Lachey, who hosts both shows, said on the episode, which dropped March 13. "It's really exciting to have you be a part of season two."

Jess appeared on the most recent season of Love Is Blind, where fans saw her relationship with Jimmy Presnell play out in the pods before he got engaged to and eventually split from Chelsea Blackwell. Meanwhile, Izzy was on season five—where he proposed to Stacy Snyder before she said no at the altar—and Micah starred on season four, where she got engaged to Paul Peden and had him respond first at their wedding before he said he didn't want to get married.